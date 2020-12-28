Publisher Dr. In his New Year’s column, Dirk Ippen takes a slightly different look at the corona vaccination process by satirising it with the Christmas story.

However, at the time of the great pandemic, an offer was made by Biontech / Pfizer that the whole world would be vaccinated. And this vaccination was the very first after a fundamentally new procedure. That came from Germany and happened at the time when Merkel was Chancellor in Berlin and von der Leyen was President of the Commission in Brussels.

And everyone wanted to go to be vaccinated, everyone to their vaccination center.

All over 80 year olds attacked first because they were considered the most important by the vaccination laws. And many were astonished because they no longer considered themselves so important.

And when they were there, at the vaccination centers, the time came for the vaccine to appear. And huge trucks came, each with a tiny package of vaccine. And they reverently unloaded it and placed it on a table so that they could be seen from afar. The media photographed it full of praise in the otherwise empty centers.

And there were EU commissioners and officials in the city of Brussels under Ms. von der Leyen. Day and night they guarded the many legal hurdles they had set. And the clarity of the Biontech / Pfizer range shone around them. But they were blind. So they bought vaccine in bulk from the AstraZeneca company. It cost less per vaccination dose. But it looks bad and has not appeared on the market until today. They only ordered Biontech / Pfizer in November. And now they got too little of it.

Then Mr. Spahn appeared, and the minister’s clarity shone around us. And the minister said to us: Do not be afraid, see I announce to you great anti-corona joy that will happen to all people. Because in the meantime we have been promised enough vaccine doses from Biontech and Moderna for the year 2021.

The vaccinations are not given in a sprint, but as a marathon throughout the year. This is better than others who have rushed ahead unwise.

And immediately the crowd of people was there with the minister, who praised him and said: Glory to Merkel, von der Leyen and Spahn in the heights, and peace to all of us down here in lockdown; and a pleasure if the vaccination comes at the end.

Dirk Ippen