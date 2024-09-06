Friday, September 6, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Column | The CEO has to constantly make decisions – One of the most important is to give up in time

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 6, 2024
in World Europe
0
Column | The CEO has to constantly make decisions – One of the most important is to give up in time
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

One of the most important decisions of a CEO is to decide to quit early, writes HS Vision columnist Mårten Mickos.

Vlast winter I decided it was time to give up.

I had managed the same company for almost nine years. It’s a long time, but not necessarily too long. A good length for a CEO term is 6–12 years.

There are actually three stages in executive leadership, and they are like Aristotelian in drama. Beginning, middle and end.

#Column #CEO #constantly #decisions #important #give #time

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]