Column | The CEO has to constantly make decisions – One of the most important is to give up in time

One of the most important decisions of a CEO is to decide to quit early, writes HS Vision columnist Mårten Mickos.

Vlast winter I decided it was time to give up.

I had managed the same company for almost nine years. It’s a long time, but not necessarily too long. A good length for a CEO term is 6–12 years.

There are actually three stages in executive leadership, and they are like Aristotelian in drama. Beginning, middle and end.