Column | The bus driver got kicked out when I boarded from the front door

It takes time for passengers to learn which door to get on the bus from and which not. Changing rules are nothing new.

This is only one story out of a thousand, or at least one out of a hundred, if the morning bus drivers are to be believed.

The customer was surprised at a stop on the way to work when the front door of the train going to the right destination did not open. He knocked on the door, thinking that it was stuck for a moment or that the driver didn’t notice the customer.

Finally, the front door opened and the customer got on the bus, showing his mobile ticket to the driver.

The driver shouted, his face red and angry: “You don’t need to show a ticket in these…!”

The customer, who was used to many things, passed the driver, apologized – terribly sorry – and looked for a seat, as far back as possible.

About the customer however, the matter remained troublesome. What did he do wrong? Why did the driver yell at him? At the end of the trip, the customer was encouraged and returned to the driver.

“Excuse me, but can I kindly ask, as a customer, what you shouted when I didn’t understand the end?”

“You don’t have to show a ticket on these trunk lines!” the driver guided, now already cooled down before the eyes. In mainline buses, you can also enter through the middle door. I try to keep the front door closed when it gets cold inside.”

The customer also felt how cold flowed from the front door. The morning frosts had started.

The customer was satisfied when he had managed to get along with the driver. He thanked the driver, but still wanted to ask something: “I don’t really understand that, why did you have to shout?”

“When you’re not the only one. Imagine a hundred passengers trying to get in through that front door!”

Kind of I was glad I had been only one fool in a hundred. But the rain is already so big that it is safe to say that we have not yet learned from which door it is permitted or recommended to enter which bus.

Communication specialist Sari Kotikangas Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) confirms what I had already thought: yes, the passenger is allowed to enter through the front door, even if the tool was a moon rocket: “You didn’t do anything wrong.”

It also reads on the information board of the HSL stop: Get on the bus from the front door. Passage through the central door only with wheelchairs, prams and rollators.

Well, it has changed now, so the instructions are old and give incorrect advice. HSL plans to update the information boards at the stops. The number of stops slows things down: 600.

Kotikangas repeats the basic rules: the buses of the main lines are mainly orange, and you can enter them from the front and the middle, and you can get out from the middle or the back. You do not need to show your travel ticket.

Buses colored other than orange can only be entered from the front, and the passenger must show the driver their ticket. We go out from the middle or from the back.

Simple is not it true! Not at all.

In addition to the orange color, main line buses were recently distinguished by a three-digit line code, for example 520 and 530. Not anymore. There are also trunk lines with a two-digit line code, for example 20, 30 or 40.

There are other exceptions, of which the special feature of the rear doors of trunk lines 20 and 30: they have a ticket reader, so you can also enter from the back door.

According to Kotikkanka, passing through the doors of public transport is an ongoing topic of public debate. We are no dumber or wiser than previous generations. It wasn’t long ago when the rules for passing through the doors of trams were changed, and passengers’ heads went crazy.

When you move the dog’s treat cup from a familiar place to another, the dog is confused for a moment, but it will soon find its cup again.