Last weekend it was a choice between the Pride parade in Amsterdam or a birthday visit to my aunt in The Hague. Auntie won, and not even because the bourgeoisie has hit me so incredibly. Aunt is special, I never address her as an aunt, also because she is a relatively new family member. Or just the oldest, that’s how you can say it. She is my biological mother’s sister, and therefore genetically related to me. She came relatively late into my life.

I saw the first Canal Parade in 1996, so before this relative. In such a case you should speak of a ‘distant family’, which also includes aunt’s two daughters, my cousins, but I abhor the jargon of adoptology. You will not always point to difficult beginnings and origins, but if possible also ahead!

By the way, I haven’t been a regular visitor to the Pride boat fleet for years, but for the first time in ages I have the idea that the party matters again. In general, there are things that I have now regarded as sunken cultural heritage, settled cultural heritage, such as feminism, gay emancipation and so on. The boundaries of masculinity and femininity would be stretched further and further. I saw all kinds of signs of that until recently. Young men, often the type of pounded pot, gym, beer, walked around with frantic earrings. Thick, unmissable buttons in their ears, or artful rods that tumbled out like solidified fringe.

An influencer like Andrew Tate: I thought almost no young man could take that seriously

This was a very optimistic idea, because now that I have a phone myself, I know that those guys all wear earphones. No gender bending, or sign of non-binarity. Such a crazy influencer as Andrew Tate with his women-as-possession: I thought that hardly any young man could take that seriously and certainly not act on it. But that Tate is happening, he’s just been released.

In Germany, the neat, guilt-ridden country of my youth, AfD leader Maximilian Krah is now making himself heard, I read in NRC. “Real men are on the right.” Man used to be a ‘pickup artist’ – not of packages, but of women. He advises single young men not to vote for the Greens, because you don’t breed fertile meek females with them. In their own country, FvD is busy politicizing gender roles and defining gender as a tight-fitting corset. The West does not need male putters like Putin, we can deliver from stock ourselves.

I liked life more when I saw all those tough guys with their useless earrings. They’re listening, I now know, probably to Andrew Tate.

Entzauberung der Welt.

