Column | The birth rate plunged in the Bible zone as well

Column|The traditional Lestadio municipality Perho launched emergency measures.

11.8. 18:00

Significant a turning point in Finland’s population history, it was reported in the news from early summer. For the first time during the statistics, the number of children fell below one million.

It wasn’t that surprising information. The birth rate in Finland began a sharp decline in 2011, and last year a record low was recorded: less than 45,000 babies.

When one age group reaches the age of 18 and leaves the child’s books, only a smaller age group takes its place from the other end.

Traditionally the birth rate has been higher in the so-called Bible zone. In Finland, the term has been used when talking about Central and Northern Ostrobothnia, whose values ​​have been strongly influenced by Lesstadian revivalist movements, the largest of which is old Lesstadianism, whose headquarters are in Oulu.

The word Bible zone has a negative connotation. As if religion as a whole were something remote, old-fashioned and belonging to the countryside compared to modern and secularized cities.

The Bible zone supported the birth of Finland for a long time – until the beginning of the collapse. When the birth rate began to plummet, the phenomenon was also strong in the well-known municipalities with high birth rates.

For example, in the old municipality of Perho in Central Pohja, the birth rate fell so low last year that the municipality launched emergency measures: the sale of plots of land at a discount price, as well as relocation and child bonuses.

“ Some people in Lastadio limit the number of children.

The fact that children are no longer born, even in the provinces of Ostrobothnia, means that at least some of the residents of Lastadio have started to limit the number of children in the family. Even if the official position of the revival movement has not changed, people live in time and change with it.

Birth rate is falling at a particularly fast pace in Finland, and society does not understand the seriousness of the matter. Reasons have been presented, but even the researchers have admitted that they are puzzled. No one has instructions for the crucial repair shop.

Many people remind us that the birth rate has decreased at the same pace as the smartphone has become common. Life moved to a large extent online, but reproduction and child care have not yet been moved there.

The long-continued plunge of the statistical curve towards the bottom makes us wait for a turn – perhaps the bottom contact has been experienced and the direction is already up.

The latest statistical data gave hope: during the beginning of the year, the birth rate in Finland had increased slightly.

The author is the editor of HS.