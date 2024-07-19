Column | The best leaders are contradictory, because good leadership requires going to extremes

Column|The most successful leaders in business and society are contradictory, because good leadership requires going to extremes, writes HS Vision columnist Mårten Mickos.

Leaders are often criticized for being too tough. Or too soft. In both cases, the organization’s productivity suffers.

The manager often also scolds himself for the same reasons. In both a startup and a listed company, it is difficult to find the right attitude for every situation as a front person.

A well-respected and results-producing leader is, in the opinion of the employees, “cheeky but fair”. How to get there?

The answer can be found in value-based management, thanks to which the leader can be soft and tough at the same time.

Such leaders have built a value base in the work community that everyone can respect. A view of the future is created on top of the value base and a goal is agreed upon to be pursued together.

In the everyday everyone is fair in work and management. At the same time, a certain level of performance is required. Those who fail may try again or be transferred to other tasks. If that doesn’t help either, the employment relationship is terminated. The sooner such repairs are made, the better off the company will be.

In a startup, this kind of model is vital, because time and money are scarce. If it is not fair to the employees, they will go elsewhere. If tough goals are not set, the company will lose to its competitors. And if deviations are not addressed quickly enough, the startup will at some point run out of money or faith in success.

I myself have made all these costly mistakes in various startups. I have also gained a free lead over competitors when they have made these mistakes. And although I think I’ve been learning better all the time, there’s always something new to learn about the softness-hardness balance. How the supervisor communicates these issues to the employees has a significant impact on how it is received.

“ In general, the working community is ready for both softness and hardness.

Is value-based management soft or hard? It can be either or, and in a good case it is both. If the leader is just soft, the team gets lazy. If the leader is just tough, the team performs but withers.

In business leadership, the opposite of softness is neither hardness nor softness of hardness. The opposite of both is indifference. The opposite of softness is indifference to people. The opposite of hardness is indifference to business results.

Best leaders unabashedly love both people and results, and there is no contradiction. On the contrary – it is the key to success.

If the contrast between softness and hardness is the key to good leadership, how far to the extremes can you reasonably go? Should it be extremely soft and also extremely hard? Who draws the line?

The answer is that you should go to the extremes to the fullest. You just have to remember that “soft” doesn’t mean soft and “hard” doesn’t mean cruel. Softness is rather mercy and hardness is goal-orientedness.

The most successful leaders in business and society are often described as contradictory people. For example, let’s say the recent director of Wärtsilä Wilhelm Wahlfors. Wahlfors, known as a conservator and tough renovator, grew Wärtsilä into Finland’s largest industrial company.

In practice, the contrast between hard and soft is difficult for a leader. A typical front person doesn’t want to appear too soft because they fear their team’s laziness and lack of respect. In addition, he may lack the concrete skills of softness. Correspondingly, the leader often does not dare to be tough enough. If you are going to be demanding, you also have to be very sure of how high you set the bar.

In general, the working community is ready for both softness and hardness. With an open discussion, we can find a demanding but possible performance level together. In this way, the manager can involve his employees in managing the business. If there are excesses in determining the appropriate level, an honest apology is in order and the situation can be rectified.

The only unpardonable sin is indifference.