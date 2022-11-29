Column | The battle of ideas may be approaching its tipping point

The winning streak of nationalistic populism has stopped. There are now increasing hopes that liberal democracy will defend its positions.

Finland the government is not doing well. But from our point of view, the most important development is now taking place far outside the borders of Finland.

The second week of November was an example of this. During that week, Ukraine recaptured the city of Kherson, and the US midterm elections were a defeat for Donald Trump.

In the world there is an ongoing – as during the Cold War – battle of ideas. On the one hand, there are different forms of liberal democracy, and on the other, authoritarian regimes and nationalistic populists. For a long time, that struggle caused growing concerns for liberal democracy.

The British 2016 Brexit vote was a victory for populism. In the same year, a big shock followed, the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States. Since then, right-wing populism has strengthened almost everywhere.

The rise of right-wing populism is about the legacy of shipwrecked neoliberalism. For decades, neoliberalism was the dominant ideology, especially in the social policy of Anglo-American countries. At first, the market-based policy promoted the efficiency of the economy. Since then, market fundamentalism, carried far, fueled unreasonable inequality and instability.

Neoliberalism is now dead as an idea. The autopsy reports that the causes of death were, among other things, the fears and resentments caused to some population groups by neoliberal policies. In particular, financial crises have had harsh social effects. They reduced trust in democracy in the West as well as in the East.

Nationalistic populism arose as a result of politics that favored the rich and downplayed inequality and the importance of community.

“ Financial crises took away confidence in democracy.

In Britain, Liz Truss wanted to be the new Margaret Thatcher. Trussi’s short term as prime minister reminds us of Karl Marx’s saying that history repeats itself first as a tragedy and then as a farce.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war policy and crimes against humanity are the most frightening example of the destructive effects of distorted values ​​and beliefs. Putin is motivated by imperialistic nostalgia and a belief in the sunset and moral decay of Western countries. At the same time, he fears that a westward-oriented Ukraine could succeed and challenge his administration in the eyes of Russian citizens as well.

Lately promising signs of the situation changing have been seen. The end of the war in Ukraine is shrouded in darkness, but it seems even clearer than before that Putin will not win the war. This is a big deal for supporters of democracy, the rule of law and human rights, because Putin’s victory would give authoritarian regimes and nationalistic populism a boost everywhere.

The success of the Republicans in the US midterm elections was more of a defeat than a victory – at least for Donald Trump. Fortunately, the world’s most powerful state seems to remain on the road to democracy, at least for the time being. And the majority of Britons now think that Brexit was a mistake.

On the other hand, populism has advanced in Italy and Sweden. However, due to its weak economy, Italy is almost forced to respect the EU’s requirements. The Sweden Democrats put their stamp on politics but do not threaten the institutions of Swedish democracy.

We live more dangerous times than at any time since World War II. However, there are now increasing hopes that liberal democracy will defend its positions. In order to secure it, even in the conditions of the energy crisis and recession, it is of the utmost importance that the West and the EU continue to support Ukraine’s fight for itself and for Europe.

The Finnish government is reportedly on the brink of a crisis. You can complain about it, but as winter gets darker and colder, you can take comfort in the fact that the development of the world is not going in the wrong direction in all respects.

The author is a long-term economic influencer.