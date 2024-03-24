The chemist Manfred is fully committed to a useful project that is already at an advanced stage, but suddenly the project is stopped. Manfred, who sees very clearly how corruption, incompetence and abuse of power are nine times out of ten more important than the beautiful ideals of the society in which he lives, feels the ground beneath his existence disappearing.

He is a character in a novel by the East German writer Christa Wolf, The shared heaven. It is 1960, it is still possible to leave for West Berlin and Manfred will do so. But this novel was published in the GDR at the time and the tenor cannot therefore be that all ideals fail in reality, although they certainly do fail in reality. That reality is people's unwillingness to make sacrifices, to give up their comfort, their small daily pleasures, plus the factors already mentioned such as corruption and so on. “Man is not made to be a socialist,” says Manfred.

The one who does believe in socialism is Manfred's lover, the young Rita. She also sees very clearly what goes wrong, how people with ideals are unfairly demoted, how everyone keeps their own thoughts to themselves, how colleagues work much less than they can, because that is how they get paid. But she continues to believe in a better future, in the 'great historical movement'.

Rita thinks Manfred is weak, even cowardly, unable to cope with 'that hard, strict life' in the service of the ideal.

It is strange to read such a book now, because everything you read about what is wrong in that other Germany almost makes you nod in boredom. Well, or, and it would get much worse. It's amazing that a novel like this could just appear there! And how clever of Christa Wolf to continue to believe.

But then you keep everything away from yourself. Because of course there is also another side. The reluctance to abandon the ideal in favor of comfort, personal gain and convenience. The aversion to unbridled capitalism, which we now think was hardly the case in the 1960s, has of course increased since then.

And something about that passionate belief, belied as it may be, still appeals. Not because of communism, that is, but because of the belief that a better society is possible if we only work together.

Of course, you now also read about that desire for a better world, but it is still very different. In contemporary novels or pamphlets, idealism always turns against something. Against pollution, against industrialization, against the destruction of the natural world, against fossil fuels, etc. Still against unbridled capitalism, with the result that climate policy has become 'left-wing'. But not really for anything.

That's not quite the stuff ideals are made of. I noticed that I also somewhat envied the girl Rita, who I found quite naive, because of her belief in a different, better world. Likewise, this novel, however hopeful and ignorant about the future, nevertheless makes it clear that it was not possible. That new person that is needed for that world will never come.

And then the only possible ideal seems to be a rather weak kind of moderation, balance, realism. Coffee with milk. Social democracy. Just get a crowd going for that.