Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Column | The atmosphere in the movie theater was like the Lahti of the 1980s

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Column | The atmosphere in the movie theater was like the Lahti of the 1980s

Now that the Barbenheimer drug has subsided, it would be a good time to favor domestic films.

About to start was a domestic film. There were six spectators in the hall. This happened last Monday in a multi-screen movie theater located in a shopping center in Helsinki. It was also very quiet in the corridors of the theater.

The atmosphere was like in the 1980s and 1990s in Lahti, where besides the Police Academy and Uuno Turhapuro movies, almost no other movies drew people to the theaters.

In Lahti (or in other words Lahi), my big goal was to be the only customer of the cinema, but I never succeeded. Once, besides me, there was musician Heikki Salo in the hall of the theater called Ilves. The second time in Juko, I already thought I was the only viewer, but then another person entered the hall, who aptly stated: “This is a popular movie.” Unfortunately, I don’t remember which movies were involved in either case.

See also  Military exercises | Russia is flying fighter exercises over the Baltic Sea

Monday evening of course, it’s not a hit night at the cinemas, but a reasonably generous number of premieres of domestic films can make an impact. As winners, they seem to survive Lapua 1976 and Dead leavesboth of which have reached over 100,000 viewers.

On Monday I was watching a movie with my husband Gambler – Death is the problem of the living. It’s a reasonably great and also surprisingly dark story about gaming addiction and a little more. The movie got positive review in Helsingin Sanomat. The number of viewers is less than 9,000 a month after the premiere, so six viewers per show is no exception.

Spede hasn’t been doing great at all.

Starring Mikko Leppilammi Comeback the number of viewers is staying at the same level as A gamblerunless there is a surprising spike after the premiere weekend.

One of the hits of the fall with a pop Spede hasn’t gone great at all. The clumsy film has gathered less than 30,000 viewers, and last weekend, for example, there were 2,601 viewers. When the movie was played in 81 theaters, there were not very many viewers per screen.

See also  Almost all healthcare parties sign the Integral Healthcare Agreement

The end of the year during this period, even more domestic films are coming to the premiere. When Barbie’s and Oppenheimer The Barbenheimer drug has subsided, now would be a good time to favor domestic films.

As a small tip, we can mention the one directed by Selma Vilhunen, which has been ready for a long time Four small adults, which will finally hit theaters, but not until December 27th. Alma Pöysti, who also stars Aki Kaurismäki, is in the second lead role Dead leaves – a hit.

The writer is a sports reporter for HS.

