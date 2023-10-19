Candidates from outside the main parties are sowing unrest.

Americans are getting a presidential election that nobody really wants. There is a rare consensus on the matter between Democrats and Republicans. A historically large number of Americans do not would want to to see a better fit President Joe Biden than his predecessor Donald Trump in the White House. However, we are moving towards that. Biden has no challengers, and Trump is the clear number one in his party despite several.

Duplications are rare. The last time a rematch was proven was in 1956, when Dwight D. Eisenhower defeated Adlai Stevenson II for the second time.

Right now, it looks like the second meeting between Biden and Trump will be even. Poll after poll has said that either can win the election.

Both of them however, the campaign is overshadowed by the same thing: candidates who are not on the lists of either party.

Robert Kennedy Jr. recently unsettled both parties when he became the non-aligned candidate and abandoned the Democrats. Kennedy’s well-known name and voters’ dissatisfaction with the main parties give him a chance for a large vote pool – perhaps the largest since 1992, when businessman Ross Perot took almost 19 percent of the vote.

“ Kennedy Jr. appeals to both parties.

In the light of the still limited survey data, Kennedy’s support has been about Around 14 percent, when his popularity has been measured alongside Biden and Trump. The number will likely be down, but Kennedy may still manage to get protest votes from those disgusted with both Democrats and Republicans.

In an even race, it matters. In the Libra states, the electoral pool of an unaffiliated or minor party candidate can decide who the electors go to.

Kennedy Jr. appeals to both parties, presumably more to Republicans because of his anti-vaccination speeches.

However, the Democrats have their own grievances. Noncommittal philosopher and social critic Cornel West may appeal to young Democratic voters. In addition, No Labels, an organization aimed at those fed up with the division of America, is planning to put up a candidate. Democrats have tried to persuade No Labels to back down. They fear that the candidate it puts forward can help Trump win.

Hillary Clinton’s fate has not been forgotten. When she narrowly lost to Trump in 2016, the Green Party’s Jill Stein took an important 1 percent of the vote. If voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin had voted for Clinton instead of Stein, for Clinton would be became president.

The writer is HS’s Washington correspondent.