Column | The all-time Finlandia vote was won by a book that is still a hit

The Finlandia Prize was awarded for the first time 40 years ago, and in honor of the anniversary, Finns got to choose the all-time Finlandia winner for fiction. The winner of the vote takes book wisdom to the harsh basic elements of nature and livelihood.

In October In 2016, my lovely work community came up with the idea that a few critics should choose their favorite sentence as the most beautiful sentence in Finnish literature, present it out loud on a video and announce it during the fair.

I don’t agree with the circus, I said. Disgusting and hoof fishing for attention.

Until soon I realized that someone else’s spirit lives in me. This:

“If you’ve seen how the landscape changes when a boat comes into view, you can’t possibly think that the life of an individual person doesn’t matter.”

It opens by Ulla-Lena Lundberg the novel Ice (Is2012) Leena Vallisaarin in the Finnish translation.

Now the audience has voted the culmination of Lundberg’s extensive and distinguished career as the all-time Finlandia winner. Strangely enough, without justification, but still at least partly with similar thoughts as I did in my praise immediately after the novel was published (HS 11.9. 2012).

Back then, the advance versions distributed to critics were annoyingly often photocopies. I remember that I’ll stay in this case the text continued upside down on the reverse side of the strip. The toddler spun around, messed up the last order of the piles and demanded to play Kimble.

In the middle of the chaos, however, I always became more impressed by the words of the author and his translator. To be sensitized, damn it, it’s good not to move to Kökar decades ago. And what kind of water came to my eyes?

of Lundberg’s own drawing from childhood Ice revolves around death and impermanence. But comfortingly:

“However, you don’t have to own what you love.”

The power of the word is given to Lundberg.

In my opinion, the novel in question was in a way on its author’s journey throughout his life, until when the mother also died, it finally felt like the right time to write it.

I do not recommend Kimble to anyone as a master of structuring thoughts. Now, eleven years later, I still sign what I accomplished then:

“Ice is a journey from book wisdom to the harsh basic elements of nature and livelihood. Perhaps you can say that to early Christianity.”

The vote was organized by the Finnish Book Foundation, which distributes the Finlandia awards.

