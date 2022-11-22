Column | That’s the kind of Abbot reggae

I thought that the corporate singing vein had died down, but luckily Apotti reggae is the right thing, writes Arttu Seppänen.

On Monday HS told About the Apot training session organized at Messukeskus, which had not aroused great cheers among the nursing staff.

Social media woke up. The person mentioned in the news, who started the event, stole the spotlight Abbot reggae. A slide containing the lyrics of the song began to spread. The song sings, for example: “Yo! My nurse said it doesn’t take care of the whole laptop these days / But it does take care of this rapper very well.”

People got excited Abbot reggae especially since various educational, educational and corporate promotional songs have produced memorable memes. The Internet does not forget, for example, the one published by the Intimate Partner Violence Prevention Working Group of the City of Helsinki Computer rapwhich ominously raps: “Don’t put yourself online, or at least think for a moment.”

Personal my favorite is published by Tieto Value for life, whose words I could memorize even in my sleep. The song contains several striking lines, such as “Digital is the way”, “Emotions find the best”, and “Start-up culture everywhere, winners take it all”.

Rap has been selected as the main genre of amateur music made by companies. Many tend to imagine that since you don’t need to know how to sing in rap, anyone can do it. This line of thinking has spawned a number of comic pieces.

For example, those that became relevant during the corona period deserve a mention Hand hygiene rag from 2018. Tarja Halonen part of the presidential election campaign Tarja Halonen Rap is groundbreaking – and surprisingly good! Still, especially around the time of municipal elections, support raps for the candidates start to appear on YouTube.

Memeization the potential has already grown so big that companies have become more cautious about producing their own songs. That’s why people couldn’t bear not to hear the latest addition to the genre, because there weren’t supposed to be any more like this. At this point, it should be clear to every company that rap about the service is more of a risk than an opportunity if you want to communicate seriously. But if you want any kind of attention for your company or service, you can do it with rap.

On Monday, so to speak Abbot reggae only found a version from a few years ago on SoundCloud. By Tuesday morning it had been taken down, but I’d be surprised if someone hasn’t recovered it.

Already on Monday, people were getting impatient. They started publishing Abbot reggae their own versions after the lyrics of the song spread. By Tuesday morning, at least the song was found black metal version, Sleng Teng version and remotely reminiscent of reggae mock version.

Tuesday original, also played on occasion Abbot reggae found its way to the internet. It’s real stuff.

Listen to the song from this link.

Also, instead of reggae, this song is closer to clumsy rapping with jou words. In other words, the song sneaks into the canon of amateurish educational and advertising songs, so to speak. The chorus will even ring in your head!

I had thought that the corporate singing vein had died out years ago. So many thanks to the song’s creators. If you have commercial songs in your desk drawer, put them online right away, don’t think for a second!

What makes the song particularly sad is how much criticism Apotti has received. Whether the song is self-deprecating or not, the nursing staff is hardly amused. Abbott has been criticized, for example, for the security, slowness and difficulty of using patient data. In that, rap reggae is not necessarily terribly comforting, even if it makes the rest of us laugh.

And when now that we’re on the topic, let’s get to the ban: you should also get to know the senator Bernie Sanders spoken word reggae from 1987. You can find it From Youtube at least a small sample.

Modified on 22.11. at 2:28 p.m.: Added one song: “The song makes a particularly sad song…”

Modified on 22.11. at 3:23 p.m.: Removed the names of the creators of Apotti-reggae.

Read more: The doctor was disappointed with Apotti’s training, which was opened by Apotti reggae: “Are these serious?”