Column | Television is not stupid, but the fault lies in these five different viewers

Those afraid of slowness, non-watchers and the sofa elite are the worst TV viewers, writes journalist Tero Kartastenpää.

Critic Jukka Kajava your ability to show your frustration. In November 1986, he wrote in his Kanavalla column:

“Television quickly subjugates the viewer to be satisfied with their fate, to believe that this is what it is, and it cannot get better.”

It really doesn’t matter which forgotten program the sivallus aims at. It’s just a better written version of the general view: TV is stupid.

The idea was born at a time when you were sitting on the couch trapped by a couple of channels, like in the carriage of a pig train going around in an endless loop. Kajava’s attitude still lives on, even though “television” as a word is constantly losing its meaning in the messy video service muse.

Instead of the programs, however, the reason lies in bad viewers. In those who think they can’t change for the better. There are five types of worst.

1. Authentics. For them, fictional series must be “real”. Instead of realizing that they are real, they talk about “authenticity” and “the importance of representation”. Some are still trying to recover from being in a TV series ten years ago Mannerheim was black.

2. People who fear slowness. Boredom is not represented by TV theater Tarkovsky-interpretations but all well-scripted drama made in the last millennium. If the TV narration is implemented using the formats of the most popular video service content of the moment, the conversation scenes can be stopped in the middle of a sentence and the scenery forgotten.

3. Juts. Some viewers wish that their favorite series would be extended by a season, because these die-hard fans themselves can’t stop watching. If people left series more quickly, we’d get more carefully thought out miniseries, more Happy Valley.

4. Bystanders. Practically all online chatters belong to this group. Pillupäiväkirjat ottaa päähän, koska nimessä on pillu eikä ole aikaa vilkaista, ainakaan Yleltä, jonka tulisi näyttää pelkkää merisäätä. Still others feel that making the program means the same as awarding a lifetime achievement award, that showing would be the same as acceptance. Why Finnish maidens– every sentence of the program does not say that there are Nazis, although I think so.

5. The sofa elite. Such people consider their time particularly valuable and agree to watch only series rated with five stars in a quality publication, even though they have only time, not so much work. They use words like prestige and trash culturewhen they don’t understand that the trashiness of everything seen is always in the eye of the beholder.