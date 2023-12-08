Column | Taylor Swift is today’s The Beatles

Taylor Swift has had a great career, but still not all Finns understand the magnitude of the phenomenon.

Time every now and then a reader remembers HS’s culture editorial with a comment that there are too many “youth topics” in the stories.

One Taylor Swift, 33, has been particularly surprising recently.

Undoubtedly, a lot has been written about the American pop star during the year in Hesar as well, but for a reason. However, the magnitude of the phenomenon that arose around him in Finland is not quite understood.

Taylor Swift has made in the United States list history. The top 10 list of the most popular songs in the country was compiled at the end of October last year, Midnightsafter the release of the album, only from Swift’s songs. The album was considered by many one of the best of last year.

Swift’s The Eras Tour is predicted to be the biggest tour of all time as it spans 66 countries. Not to Finland, of course, but the concert was possible here as well see in the cinema.

Swift’s fans, the Swifties, follow the singer around the world, and there are a lot of them. Fans dancing, cheering, jumping and singing at Swift’s Seattle shows in July caused seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

The rumor about the relationship between the famous American football player Travis Kelce and Swift has also thrown the sports world into a frenzy.

“ Swift may even influence the election results.

Recently, Swift was selected Time magazine’s person of the year. The honor goes to a person or actor who has had the greatest impact on the world during the past year.

Analysts have even talked about the “Taylor effect”, when the leaders of different countries have been urging Taylor to appear in the hope of cash flows. Now American conservatives fear that Swift can influence the election results as well.

Multi the former youth knows or even remembers that back in the day The Beatles were also barked at as ringleaders and the band’s fans were resented.

Of course, the comparison can be criticized. It does, however, outline the magnitude of the Swift phenomenon at least somehow.

Swift still has a long way to go to The Beatles’ record sales of more than one billion records (about 200 million records sold), but no artist will probably ever reach a billion sales again. Today, success is measured in different ways.

Taylor Swift released her first album back in 2006, when she was a 16-year-old country singer. Hats off to Swift’s career and I hope we hear from her for a long time to come.

The author is the head of HS’s culture department.