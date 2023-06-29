Column | Tampere rises on the terms of politics and the public sector

There are risks in development. If the city’s political brother-in-arms axis had gotten their way in the past decades, Tampere’s factory milieu would have been demolished from the banks of the rapids.

When a motorist arrives in Tampere and starts looking for a place in the parking garage, the choices are few. It is very likely that he parks in the hall of a company called Finnpark and uses the Moovy app to pay. There are few other options in the city. The parker then pays for his parking to the Tampere cash register to be distributed to Tampere residents. Finnpark is a company owned by the city and Moovy is an application developed by it.

In recent years, Tampere has been admired both in Finland and abroad. The city is developing at a tremendous pace. When Turku is thinking about building tramway connections from decade to decade, the people of Tampere are already riding their trams. New population centers are emerging along the trolley routes and on the shores of Lake Näsijärvi. An artificial island will be made in Näsijärvi, through which a tram will pass and where apartments will be built.

The positive and developing atmosphere is attractive. The city has become a popular destination for migration and tourism. People move to Tampere especially from within Finland. The future population will be educated and young – good taxpayers right from the day they move.

To Tampere behind the rise is the strong contribution of the public sector. The city is politically controlled by the coalition and the social democrats. They have found each other and ended up in a symbiosis that could be called pro business thinking. Not for a liberal market economy. In Tampere, the coalition is also ready to protect entrepreneurship with the help of the public sector.

Tampere’s parking business works, for example. Finnpark has thirty parking lots in the city. There are crumbs left for private parking companies.

“ Politics is sometimes bad at picking winners.

Finnpark has been – especially in recent years – close to the city. The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority found something to note a couple of years ago when investigating Finnpark’s actions: “In the projects concerning the implementation of parking facilities in the Tampere city area, it seems that not only business-economic goals have been pursued, but regional political goals as well, and for this reason the projects have not necessarily been implemented under market conditions”. The agency considered it possible that public support trickled down to the company. The company has now expanded to many cities.

To Tampere the city owns almost all the land that is zoned. The city can indicate where and what kind of building will be built. Construction companies want to be involved in the growing city, but the city’s grip on private companies is tight.

The city also competes in terms of culture. Tampere-talo, owned by Tampere, has been involved in productions that compete with actors in the private sector.

The people of Tampere have very little to say about the fact that the public plays a big role and that political control has a strong influence on the development of the city. Parking is available, apartments are being created, differences between neighborhoods can be controlled by the city and culture is available. And money is pouring into the city coffers.

To Tampere the increase coincides with a period when the role of public authority in the economy has also grown. Europe’s economic, corona and energy crises have been managed with public money and rules shared by political decision-makers. When the spirit of the times is this, it is difficult to see the problems of development.

But there are those too – at least risks. Politics is sometimes bad at picking winners and the public sector is bad at backing down from territories it has conquered. The more monopolized the economy, the less competition and points where policy decisions could be opened up and checked. Tampere also remembers this.

If the city’s political brother-in-arms axis had gotten their way in the past decades, Tampere’s factory milieu would have been demolished from the banks of the rapids. It was not possible to question that line at the time either. It seemed suitable even for the people of Tampere. I only changed my mind later.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.