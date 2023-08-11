Now that all kinds of racism are emerging again, it is interesting to look back at a time when racism was still very common in many countries. South Africa was such a country. The South African photographer Ernest Cole captured this in hundreds of impressive photos, which were on display this year in the Foam photo museum.

I wrote a column about it in May that was mainly about looking away and justifying it by contemporaries. Later I wondered how, for example, someone like the man of letters Jan Greshoff (1888–1971) had experienced this racism. After all, he emigrated to South Africa in 1939 and would live there with his wife until his death. In short, it was about time to read the biography, which is entitled Annemiek Recourt Moralist of infidelity had already published about him in 2018 and in NRC was praised by Arnold Heumakers.

It is a voluminous book, too detailed in the first part, but otherwise mainly a fascinating reconstruction of an interesting life in a turbulent time. Greshoff, now virtually forgotten, was an influential figure in the arts. A mediocre poet himself, he owed his reputation to his sharp critiques and essays and his activities as a literary inspirer cum friend of all kinds of writers, including Du Perron, Ter Braak, Roland Holst, Bloem and Elsschot.

“The only human being in whom one finds a touch of self-affirmation, […] the only man from whom one can hear anything sensible,” Annie MG Schmidt remarked about him.

What inspired Greshoff to settle in a suspect country like South Africa in 1939? Although Greshoff had had questionable political leanings, even for Mussolini, he did not appear to be an outspoken advocate of the racial segregation practiced in South Africa. Elsschot writes to him: “I must seriously advise against that, because I believe it is a bad country, without trees and full of negroes. And then the farmers themselves, that’s the worst. In your place I would stay here and not go. Brrhh!”

But Greshoff has had enough of Europe, he sees a war coming and fears that his sons will have to take up arms. In South Africa he expects more cultural affinity with the Netherlands than in other countries. After his arrival in Cape Town, he writes to Ter Braak: “It lacks character, but it is white and cheerful.”

Greshoff finds it difficult to settle in South Africa. Even though he quickly makes literary friends there, he continues to feel homesick for the Netherlands. He has many contacts with the literary elite and the Dutch community in South Africa, but I read little about his dealings with the black and colored population. A letter from his wife Aty to a friend shows – see also Elsschot’s remark – a kind of racism that was apparently commonplace at the time: “The Negroes are wonderful creatures, they are just like children and when they are surrounded by a large can of maize porridge with their hands are eating they also strongly remind you of monkeys.”

Greshoff pays little attention to the prevailing discrimination. “He rejects apartheid in principle, he accepts de facto apartheid,” writes Recourt. He preferred to keep quiet about it.

I suspect that Ernest Cole’s photos would not have been much spent on him.