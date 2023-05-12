Column | Synthetic content is already here, filling the web

The share of synthetic content in all internet and social media content may rise to up to 90 percent.

in Copenhagen a Nordic media conference on content-producing artificial intelligence models was organized this week. People from most of the major media houses were there, in addition to Suomesta Sanoma, Alma media and Yleisradio. What topics were on the surface in the media’s discussion?

Synthetic content that is, the amount of content made by artificial intelligence is increasing. Because the mechanical production of content is so easy, its share of all internet and social media content may rise to 90 percent. Many readers may find it necessary to distinguish human-made content from machine-produced content.

Bulletins is already done with artificial intelligence. The Swedish company offers tools for communication people to write press releases with the help of artificial intelligence. These are sent to journalists, and some end up in the media. It is clear that this kind of content is already swimming in the news without being known about.

In marketing savings are available quickly, because artificial intelligence has made work significantly more efficient. Several presentations showed that artificial intelligence creates sufficiently good marketing materials. And good enough is good enough for many sellers and communicators.

Illustrations articles are already made with artificial intelligence. They are especially important for small media. If the alternative is a bad image bank image or an illustration made by artificial intelligence, it may make sense to choose an image made by artificial intelligence. However, photographs are avoided because creating a photograph from scratch is considered ethically problematic.

“ Artificial intelligence creates completely new questions.

To the pictures cannot be trusted. Deepfake refers to an intentionally false, authentic-looking image or video. For example, putting politicians in embarrassing situations or porn made from pictures of celebrities is a typical deepfake purpose. There are many ways to do these, so there will be more. You can no longer trust images, videos and text just by looking at them – you have to find other ways to be sure of authenticity.

Models chaining is the next big development step. One service, such as Chat GPT, creates the text, another creates the abstract, and the third template creates the illustration. By combining models, you can come up with services and new ideas that no single model is capable of.

About ethics the questions were talked about a lot. Artificial intelligence creates completely new questions, such as whether a person owns his voice if it has been cloned into a machine voice. Or should readers always be told about the use of artificial intelligence and to what extent? What are ethically sustainable grounds for content personalization?

of the European Parliament On Thursday, the committees discussed the artificial intelligence regulatory proposal. Although the development of laws has been slow, it is good that the era of the wild west is starting to come to an end in terms of artificial intelligence.

The author is HS’s director of journalistic development.