Column | Sweden’s youth raved about the style, which used to have the reputation of junk music

Although there are country lovers and country bands in Finland, Sweden is a real country country, writes music journalist Ilkka Mattila.

I went in the spring of 1994 in Stockholm watching a country star Garth Brooks gig. The popularity of US country superstars rarely spreads beyond their native Canada, but Brooks had continued to tour Europe with success.

It did not reach Finland. So on the flight to Stockholm there were several men dressed in stetson hats and embroidered denim shirts on their way to the Brooks gig.

Although there have always been country lovers and recording country bands in Finland, Finland has never been a country country like Sweden.

Today in autumn in Sweden, it has been noticed that the new generations have also discovered country music. Dagens Nyheter recently reported that no fewer than two-thirds of Swedes who listened to country music on Spotify during September were between the ages of 12 and 24, and listening to all music classified as country has increased by 55 percent in Sweden over the past five years.

New country pop has grown in popularity the most, where ingredients from newer pop styles have been fused into traditional hat country. Among the stars of the new generation, the most popular is a 27-year-old former US Navy soldier Zach Bryan. His and by Kacey Musgraves a great ballad performed together I Remember Everything has remained on Spotify’s Swedish top 50 list for a long time among international dance hits and Swedish pop.

Country-sounding music has been part of everyday life in Sweden for decades. Traditional Swedish dance bands are characterized by a strong country influence, and many dance bands also have American country classics in their repertoire.

Dansbandien that’s why country has also had the reputation of junk music in Sweden, but not anymore. They have made some changes Clara and Johanna Söderberg i.e. the First Aid Kit duo, whose music combines country with pop smoothly and elegantly.

Klara Sörderberg has also been the musical director of Stockholm’s Countryklubben evenings, where long-time indie rock stars The Cardigans have also been soloists. About Nina Persson by The Hives Pelle to Almqvist and Weeping Willows to Magnus Carlson. Markus Krunegaard has been singing in a club in Finnish J. Karjalainen Three cowboys.

American singing veteran Kris Kristoffersson has sometimes referred to country as “white man’s soul” and pointed out that the finest country deals with strong emotions and is sung and played with the same emotional fire as in soul.

Klara Söderberg was Dagens Nyheterin in the interview along the same lines.

“A human voice and touching lyrics are always a winning combination.”