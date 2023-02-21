Column | Sweden found herself in love with a geek named Suomi

Finland’s role in Sweden has changed with the NATO process.

Finland it’s like the nerd in the high school movie who takes his glasses off and then we Sweden realize we’re in love.

This is what Henrik Torehammar, editor of the Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet, said on Saturday in his analysis.

The headline declared: Sweden has realized that it loves its nerdy neighbor, Finland!

During the NATO process, Swedes’ perception of Finland has really changed more positively, a recent study said. Most Swedes also feel that their neighbors have become closer when the world is storming.

The change is big: while Finland has always kept a close eye on Sweden and has taken a model from the bigger one, Sweden has not exactly blinked at its small neighbor.

Now Sweden is watching Finland under a microscope. And as it happens to someone in love, you only see good things.

Neighbors have walked towards NATO hand in hand, but fear has been simmering in Sweden for some time. That at the crucial moment Finland has to let go.

At the weekend at the latest, it became clear that this might happen. Finland didn’t want it, but if NATO’s doors open only to Finland first, Finland will enter – without Sweden.

In love, of course, this is a nasty turn.

But fortunately, the parties understand each other. Finland and Sweden have kept each other on the map at every turn. Trust is born from both words and actions.

Sweden is increasing its defense forces, arming Ukraine and standing in the eye of the NATO storm. Sweden defends freedom of speech and democracy, even if the NATO process might benefit from doing otherwise. But it is freedom of speech and democracy that Finland and Sweden want to defend in NATO as well.

Finland intends to let go of Sweden’s hand in a difficult situation, but the connection between the neighbors will not be broken.

Finland makes its decision above all for its own security.

“ Now Sweden is watching Finland under a microscope.

And although in Sweden it has not always been remembered with winks in the direction of Finland, it has been known in Sweden that Finland has always defended Sweden with its own defense – and its geography.

That is why Finland has been called Sweden’s “buffer zone”.

The bumper is a joke, but true. Partly thanks to that, Sweden didn’t have to think so much about its own defense. Now Sweden is seriously thinking about it.

If Finland joins NATO before Sweden, Sweden’s buffer will become even stronger. A high school nerd builds up his muscles and hopes his crush will follow suit.

The author is HS’s Stockholm correspondent.