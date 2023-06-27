Column | Sweden, Finland and maybe Spain next – the European right-wing wind can also reach the EU Parliament

In various parts of Europe, the moderate right is clashing with parties on the right even more.

Not enough in a month, Spaniards will vote in early parliamentary elections. Opinion polls led by the local coalition, the Partido Popular, which may become the main governing party.

It could very well happen that the far-right party Vox, which was also successful in the regional elections in May, becomes a government partner.

Europe is now haunted by a ghost, but not that of communism, but that of the right. The old patterns of cooperation are breaking down, when the moderate right-wing parties are colluding even more with the parties on the right.

This has been seen nationally in Sweden and Finland and maybe soon in Spain as well. The same development is also making its way to the EU Parliament, whose elections are less than a year away.

Before last election, the largest group in the parliament, the center-right EPP, and the second largest group, the social democrats S&D, together formed the majority in the parliament. In the 2019 elections, they did not manage to get more than half of the seats, and that is why, for example, climate policy has been made this term as a collaboration between the center-right, the left and the center-liberal Renew.

Until this spring, the EPP (whose Finnish parties are the coalition and the Christian Democrats) started to make concessions with the partial support of Renew.

The most famous is still an unfinished business crashes a regulation aimed at restoring nature, but the EPP also tried to turn the corporate responsibility directive and the artificial intelligence regulation a few notches in a more conservative direction.

EPP is often on the same lines, especially with the conservative ECR group. ECR’s parties include Basic Finns, Sweden Democrats, Spain’s Vox, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s party Italian Brothers and Poland’s main governing party Law and Justice.

The EPP is sniffing the atmosphere, watching its right wing and mapping new cooperation patterns after the EU elections even more with the groups on the right – just like the EPP parties in different EU countries.

“ Old cooperation patterns are breaking down.

Many far-right parties have cleaned up their EU skepticism and shifted their main attention to opposing climate measures and immigration. Both the Italian brothers and the basic Finns have done this, so it is even easier for the pro-EU centre-right to cooperate with them.

Next year, we will see if the right-wing will have enough power to steer the entire EU as well.

The author is HS’s correspondent in Brussels.