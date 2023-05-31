Column | Sweden became interested in the eastern neighbor

Finland has become accustomed to taking an example from Sweden, but now model learning goes in two directions.

Finland and Sweden have lived interesting times, first on the same foot and then on mutual understanding during the NATO process, which went at different paces. The Russian threat has forced the Swedes to turn their eyes to the east, and there it has hit Finland, which is an amazingly unfamiliar country to the Swedes.

In many respects, Finland has taken a model from Sweden, but fortunately not always. In terms of security policy, Finland was not lulled like Sweden into a time of eternal peace, but kept a cool head and greased its guns. That’s why Finland is once again Sweden’s security and protection against the threat from the east.

Sweden’s gullibility is no wonder, after all, Sweden has more than 200 years of prosperous peace behind it. It was preceded by Sweden’s great power period, during which the Swedes and, of course, the Finns also shed so much blood in Poland, Lützen, Leipzig, Narva and even Pultava that the worst steam from the heads of the warlords dissipated.

Of these since then, I have last read Herman Lindqvist’s book When Finland was Swedenwith which the historian wants to remind the two countries of the approximately 700 years of shared history, above all Swedes, who have badly forgotten the important role of Finland in their country’s history.

Even in Finland, common history has been looked at through the prism of later times, where Finland’s separate position has been emphasized. History books often tell how Finland “got” this or that from Sweden (for example, the judiciary) and “had to give” something (for example, soldiers), although it would be more correct to say that the Finns were involved in deciding and doing things alongside other Swedes.

In reality, the kingdom was not divided into Sweden and Finland, but southern Finland from Turku to Vyborg belonged to the core region of the kingdom, which had better connections from Stockholm than the northern hinterland in the west or east. That may be one of the reasons that Finland has disappeared from the Swedes’ perspective: the loss of almost half of the kingdom was such a terrible thing for the Swedes that they did not want to remember it.

If In Finland, you can now pout your chest with military matters, Finland is also learning a lesson – and I don’t mean pop music. In social policy, the model has often been taken from the western neighbor, and even now. In the government negotiations, reforms of both the labor market and immigration are justified using the example of Sweden. It can’t be terrible if it’s been done in Sweden too.

The author is the person responsible for the editorial and opinion editorial.