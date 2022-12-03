Column | Surprisingly, Ian McEwan now answers the questions he silenced the interviewer about 12 years ago

I would like to stay in McEwan’s old-fashioned biographical novel.

In September 2010 Ian McEwan took on interviewers at his Fitzroy Square home in London, one at a time. His novel Burning (Solar) had just been translated into many languages.

The title of the book refers to global warming. The Earth should be saved, but the hero of the novel, Nobel laureate in physics Michael Beard, doesn’t even know how to take care of his own pants.

The author readily agreedthat the chaos of the invented scientist is a metaphor for his own life: a different pair of socks, even though the rest of the world thinks he’s smart.

We always have the terror of everyday life with us. It was nice to talk about it.

Then I went to state that yes, you recently got a big brother.

Smiling my host’s mouth stiffened. “Oooooh, Dave,” he sighed.

After which he sternly announced that it was a matter that did not belong to outsiders.

I was ashamed of my tactlessness.

Bricklayer Dave Sharp had lived for a long time only twenty kilometers from McEwan’s (b. 1948) sophisticated neighborhood, but he had never heard of the famous writer.

It was only after the death of his adoptive parents, at the age of 64, that Dave started to find out his biological background. It turned out that Rose McEwan had given her to a couple who responded to a newspaper ad the day before the husband went on leave from the front. The baby was born from a secret relationship by David McEwan with.

Rose’s first husband died during the Normandy landings in 1944. Rose and David married after the war, and had two sons during their union. Novel by Ian McEwan Adaptation (2001) is based on the father’s experiences under fire from the Germans in Dunkirk 1940 and time in a military hospital in London.

Of course didn’t mean to screw anything up. Once I tried to see if the man wants to talk about the subject, the kind of way only in fairy tales.

Now I get more than I could even ask for in McEwan’s new novel Teachings (LessonsFinnish Juhani LindholmOtava, 650 pp.).

Towards the end of it, the full brothers get to know each other as men of the same age.

“I never got to know her,” says Robert, who was given away as a baby due to circumstances, about his mother.

The little brother born after the war nods. But he doesn’t say what he thinks: that he hadn’t learned either, even though they were allowed to live together. That something inexpressible, which clearly enveloped the mother until the grave, was sadness.

Very much there are other themes in the plush novel, ranging from the fading of the colonial era, the world war, the inevitability of Thatcherism, the ardently awaited rise of the Labor Party and Tony Blair’s through the bitter disappointment caused until today.

Teachings is an old-fashioned biographical novel, a bit loose compared to the extensive output of the now 74-year-old McEwan, but also without a doubt one that I would like to stay in. From side to side you can breathe in wise company.

At the cutting edge of novelty is the question of whether life should just be allowed to happen or should one know and dare to change its direction? Realizes itself, as they say.

There are types of both types in the work. As far as I can see, it happens that the people of the first mentioned department harm themselves and the others of the latter, so no one has a chance to die.

Still, you can apparently experience good moments together, which gives grace to everyone.

Immediately In the lobby of Fitzroy, I blurted out childishness: “I’m a fan of yours.”

I tried to save face by adding that I have never said the same in Finnish to anyone.

“You would try sometime,” McEwan replied.