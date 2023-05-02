It was around eleven o’clock, a Friday morning in May 2004. Ellen Gast and her husband Johan were working on their farm in Aadorp, Overijssel, and suddenly they saw a group of people standing in their pasture: CDA alderman Anthon Sjoers from Almelo and a camera crew RTV East. At this place, Sjoers told the reporter, the new Waterrijk residential area was built. It would be wonderful, he had a model with him.

Only: Ellen Gast and her husband knew nothing. “They forgot about us,” she says Tuesday afternoon last week, in the house of their dairy farm. Ellen Gast (55), trained as a pharmacist’s assistant, is the first member of BBB. She registered in November 2019. And how that came about, she had always voted for the CDA, that story starts on that Friday morning. “You will lose your confidence.”

The new residential area never materialized. But that only became apparent later. Ellen Gast and her husband had already sold their company. In Sibculo, another village in Overijssel, they had a new house built and a stable for their 100 cows. But they will almost certainly have to leave there too: it is located 1.2 kilometers from Natura 2000 area Engbertsdijksvenen.

Ellen Gast says that she had already said to Johan in 2019: “BBB is getting very big.” He didn’t believe in it. But she volunteered at their children’s school and sports club and was struck by how little people knew about farming. She thought it was a great idea that Caroline van der Plas let farmers, market gardeners and fishermen tell their stories on Twitter. In the 2021 election campaign she bought a banner from BBB and put it in their pasture, she had fanatically persuaded people on Facebook and Twitter to vote for Van der Plas. “I thought: she must enter the House of Representatives.”

Caroline van der Plas, she says, “speaks my language”. “I shook her hand once, but I feel like we could be sisters.” Last year, BBB party chairman Ellen Gast asked for the committee that selected candidates for the Senate. She would see who had the ‘BBB feeling’, who paid attention to others. How candidates responded to her, as the first BBB member, played a part in the assessment. She says she has now also been asked to join the selection committee for next year’s European elections and the BBB’s complaints committee. She still misses very little of politics. “When I go hoeing in the garden,” she says, “I put in my earphones and listen to a debate in the House of Representatives.”

We drive to the nature reserve. It is beautiful there, Ellen Gast agrees. She often goes for a walk. If their company has to go, she says, they won’t try to stop it. “Then we put our shoulders under it and start again.”