Argentina manages to mess things up time after time. That may happen again, unfortunately.

Nearly every country has dark moments in its history when everything goes badly. Some countries learn from them, like Germany from World War II, and others apparently don’t at all, like Russia.

Some countries are incredibly stubborn, or at least slow learners. Such is the South American Argentina. Argentina is an example of a country where everything should be fine, but which manages to screw things up time after time. That may happen again, unfortunately.

in Argentina presidential elections will be held on October 22. At the same time, a whole bunch of local office holders and members of Congress are elected, but the election of the president takes the most attention. Most likely, the decision will be left to the second round of voting on November 19.

Power is distributed in Argentina through elections and not through coups, as was done until the 1980s. That’s a significant improvement. Otherwise, there has been little improvement. As the election approaches, Argentina is in turmoil.

This time, the far-right candidate Javier Milei is messing up the pack, who, to the surprise of most, won the primary round in mid-August. He faces Sergio Massa of the left and Patricia Bullrich of the right. Massa is a supporter of traditional Peronism, and Bullrich has corporate support.

Argentinians are in for tough times regardless of who wins the election. Inflation is around one hundred percent and the economy is collapsing. Money is exchanged on the black market.

As president, Milei, 52, plans to abolish the central bank and the Ministry of Education, among other things. The US dollar would be accepted as the means of payment. Ivan’s target Milei has chosen is Pope Francis, who is Argentinian by birth.

Milei’s plans would be a mess if they – including the transition to the dollar – didn’t make a bit of sense. And nobody seems to have a better plan.

The near future in the end, it doesn’t really matter who wins the presidential election, because Argentines will have to undergo severe austerity anyway. In the meantime, they can discuss what happened to the great riches of this country of 45 million people.

In principle, Argentina should have nothing to worry about. The country has abundant natural resources and a well-educated population. Argentinians just have a bad habit of spending their wealth in advance, and paying taxes is not a custom in the country.

Is maybe it’s wrong to look for the fault in the current difficulties in history, but in Argentina the fault can be found there very easily.

In the 18th century, Argentina was a sparsely populated sub-country of Spain for a long time. In the 19th century, it became famous for military captures – and gauchos, cattle herders from the pampa, or inland.

Martín Fierro, a fictitious gaucho who, in José Hernandez’s book published in 1872, lived a free life on the pampas, has remained particularly deeply in the minds of Argentines.

The great hero figures took on proportions reaching the present day when General Juan Perón was added to the list, who led the country with his wife Eva from 1946 to 1955 and with his second wife Isabel in the 1970s.

Juan Perón created the dream of an endlessly rich Argentina, in the name of which, among other things, the Argentine labor movement still marches today.

If Sergio Massa of the Peronists unexpectedly wins the presidential election, it is no use waiting for a revolution. The same group has been in power until now. The rare pleasant people only have more trials ahead of them.

The author is a journalist specializing in security policy.