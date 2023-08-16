Teletext, Tuesday morning: “Three dead in Russian air raid on Lutsk in the northwestern region of Volyn. The city of Lviv near the Polish border has also been attacked.”

It’s been going on like this for a year and a half now. It’s the type of message you tend to get used to. But perhaps precisely because of the contrast with our carefree holiday fun in the West, I realize more and more that it can continue in this way for years to come. For too long we have thought that the chaos and incompetence in the Russian army would continue. During the coup of Wagner boss Prigozhin, a certain euphoria even arose: “Putin is wavering!”

None of that. Putin is killing quietly.

I found my concern in two publications. On August 2, Russia expert Derk Sauer wrote in a remarkably sombre analysis The parole. Putin is not concerned about losing people and equipment, says Sauer, he is prepared for a long battle. “For Putin, ‘don’t lose’ is the mantra – a lot easier than ‘must win’ Ukraine.” From a Russian perspective, things are going reasonably well: both economically and militarily, while popular support for Putin is growing rather than declining. Sauer: “In a war, a country usually rallies behind its leader. It is no different in Russia.”

published four days later The New York Times a report by editor Roger Cohen, who traveled from Moscow to Siberia and the border with Ukraine. The similarities with Sauer’s article are striking. Cohen spoke to many people and also concluded that support for Putin is high. Cohen: “In a time of fear, the masses are enthusiastic, compliant, calculating or intimidated. Only a few brave people rely on their inner compass.”

A 59-year-old economist proudly tells him that he wants to return to the front. An auto mechanic explains that America has created “a tumor” that Ukraine needs to be cured. “Our task is clear and will be carried out. Putin was sent to us by God.”

Dmitri Muratov, Nobel laureate and editor of the (closed) newspaper Novaya Gazeta, says: “We are a stifled society. Russia has become a tower of silence.” The older generation follows Putin, the younger has partly left. According to Muratov, Putin has a deep contempt for the West, which had sanctimonious talk about human rights, but was now all too eager to get its oil and gas.

Three Western ambassadors assured Cohen that Putin has enough support and money to keep this war going for at least another year and a half to two years.

What disturbed me almost even more were the reactions of some readers of the nevertheless progressive New York Times on this article. They, like Putin, placed the responsibility for this war on America. Some examples: “The US helped create this nightmare. The war in Ukraine is an unmitigated diplomatic failure.” “Putin has warned NATO and Western Europe what would happen if they expanded their influence […].”

It is extenuating language that Putin will love. Now Donald Trump as the winner of the next election – and Ukraine can still be wiped off the face of the earth.