Wonderful to read that Henry Kissinger was once a boat refugee. Took a sloop from Germany to avoid being ruled by a regime that was unpleasant for his family. Or did he go to the US by plane? Then he is an airplane refugee. In any case, his parents left and he went with them as a fifteen-year-old boy. I think that ultimately saved his 100-year life. The Germans did not like his kind.

What was the Kissinger family looking for in America? Luck? Then they were fortune seekers. A loaded concept at the moment. Especially in our country. We are going to hermetically close our borders to these people. We recently democratically opted for this.

We first have to get a government that ratifies this and that is still a matter for a while. Especially now that Wilders has called his intended partner Omtzigt a ‘Catholic sneak’. Plasterk must try to smooth out this imperfection. He is the current scout, who owes that job to the fraudulent PVV senator Gompie van Strien.

Fraudulent? You can not say that. He is suspected of fraud and has not yet been convicted. What Squishy has done? Something about a shady financial trick via his wife and a neighbor, plus the neighbor’s sister and the wife of a colleague. It all sounds very transparent and is reminiscent of the board of FC Volendam. Gompie has now tried to explain it, but when I read that story I could only draw one conclusion: fraud!

It’s funny that he was the first to be called by Geert. The great leader had already had to eliminate twenty possible candidates because there was something inappropriate about them. Squishy took the job and in the excitement forgot to mention his smelly business, with which he cashed a few million. Mrs Faber, the PVV faction leader in the Senate, was the only one who was aware of his financial scribbling job. For months anyway. But she had not passed that on to Geert either. Speaking of sneaks.

But Plasterk must get the parties and Mr Wilders to the negotiating table. However, the refrigerator is an obstacle. It is full of ideas and statements from our Geert that are simply not allowed according to our constitution. And those views are contained there for the time being. But how well does that thing lock? And where will it be located? In the Tower? In the Catshuis? And a closed refrigerator will eventually stink. This regularly becomes an aerosol bacchanal to keep the air fresh.

In the meantime, Mrs Yesilgöz is not having an easy time either. Certainly not now that she has said that she only wants to tolerate. She upset everyone with this. In any case, all VVD members. Last week she had to defend her understandable position against mainly white, not too thin men. Her fellow party members in a room of a Van der Valk hotel in Utrecht. In the photo you saw Dilan dancing desperately in front of a kind of Urk church council from the 1950s. Only the cigars were missing. I could smell the room.

I didn’t see any types who said in a humane tone: “Let’s distribute a large group of refugees among the prosperous villages and towns. Maybe there’s a Kissinger among them.” No, I mainly saw men with their hands on rusty bunches of keys. Frightened prison guards, guardians of their own happiness that they never had to look for. All excess has been blown away.

Will that government come? Certainly. And Halbe Zijlstra is going to Russia on our behalf to apologize for the economic boycott of recent years. He openly applied for that job this week.

In the meantime, I am playing my last performances in theaters that will all close next year because we no longer have money for this left-wing hobby. And that brings to mind Henry Kissinger, who was once asked during a lecture whether he was indeed paid $10,000 for each question asked. His answer was simple: “Yes, that’s true. Next question please.”