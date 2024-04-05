Hugo the Younger visited the Pope at Easter. Together with Caroline van der Plas. Will Hugo have gone to confession in St. Peter's? I do not think so. Because he's not allowed to do that. He is a Zeelander, so Protestant and they are not allowed to go to confession. They carry their sins around in their backpacks for the rest of their lives. Together with Calvin, they once chose this themselves. I remain a Romantic. Only for the figurines and incense.

Or was Hugo naughty and did he crawl into one of those Roman cleaning cupboards for polluted souls? Just a speed confession while Caroline was outside smoking.

Confession is simple. You cluck at his god through a sweet-listening blackcoat and that god is the same as that of the Protestants, so what difference does it make in the end? As a true CDA member, Hugo undoubtedly saw no objection to his excursion. What did he confess? Maybe something to do with blocking an investigation into his then ministry. Or did he not do it himself, but had it done by a bunch of cowardly officials? It's wonderful to read back the now leaked correspondence from those official sneaks. They're all trembling for their skin.

How did Hugo and Caroline actually fly to Rome? Private jet or government plane? Or just with Transavia? I hope not, because then they will still be in Rome for the time being. Which of course is not a punishment in itself. Certainly not for Hugo. In Italy, the newspapers are currently full of a much bigger corona scandal than that corny scribble of our Sywert and his associates Camille van Gestel and Bernd Damme.

Such a really big scandal distracts from our lame face mask nonsense. In Italy, the mafia immediately did well and crossed borders. Result: 22 suspects arrested in Italy, Austria, Romania and Slovakia. They are suspected of suppressing 600 million in European corona aid.

Still a different level. This is Champions League. The daughter of Freddy Heineken and the recently dismissed Ajax director, among others, play in this highest division. Although of course those two haven't officially done anything criminal. The beer lady, just like the late Princess Christina, has simply avoided the tax authorities and that Kroes is just plain stupid. Although I fear that he has been the smartest in the Johan Cruijff Arena over the past fourteen days. How he must have laughed at that snoring supervisory board who had known for months what kind of disgusting share portfolio their future CEO had in his possession. And suddenly the group of elderly people woke up.

Poor Ajax. Why don't they just close the club? Actually, they already have. I have been an Ajax fan for almost 70 years and mumble this with pain in my heart. But do something. Relax. For example, organize a company outing to the Efteling to admire Doornroosje's new fake tits. Nowadays she looks like an average player's wife. And put someone at the helm who simply knows the rules. Now it turns out good old Michael van Praag, who fired Kroes with much fanfare, even though he did not know that he had to register his shares. It becomes pathetic, unbelievable and terribly ridiculous. Sad amateurs. I long for a resurrection.

And so I am back to Easter. So Caroline went to the Pope with Hugo. What did they talk about along the way? He gave her a course Plush Sticks for Dummies? Or will Caroline have asked Hugo to become prime minister? Because she has been done with that blonde Volendam girl for a while now.

Hugo at the BBB. Romantic if it was cooked up in the Vatican. That would be sad for Plasterk. Because he is still at home hoping. Although his chances have become smaller after his scams were revealed by this newspaper. With a dirty trick involving a patent, he made the Amsterdam UMC millions through the nose and became a multi-millionaire himself. A good reason not to take it. Although? Maybe that's why they want him. Master scammer Ronald fits completely into the spirit of the times.