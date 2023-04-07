For years there has been discussion about the Rotterdamse Kuip. The real Feyenoord supporters think that the legendary stadium should stay anyway. No new construction, refurbishing that sacred monument. Yet there is also a group of Feyenoord supporters who clearly want to get rid of the beautiful stadium. At least, that’s what I thought when I saw big, black, fat clouds of smoke rising from the stadium on Wednesday evening at the start of the Classic. For a moment it seemed as if I was waiting for a fight in Luhansk. De Kuip was on fire.

One hooligan completely disagreed with the Rotterdam pyromaniacs and threw his lighter onto the field. Symbolic. Unfortunately, that lighter ended up a bit unfortunate. Later I understood that this supporter was by no means the only thrower. Certainly around the corner flags there were many more lighters. So the group that wants to keep the stadium is bigger than the sect that wants to set it on fire.

The talk show tables were routinely filled again on Thursday evening with football riot experts. The groups of train disaster specialists, who had been allowed to chat about the accident at Voorschoten, had just left. Now it was the turn of the regular pack of hooligan analysts. It became a listless repetition of sleep-inducing moves. Politics and the KNVB must now really take measures! It sounded like a brilliant idea.

My personal advice? All supporters are obliged to send further training courses. And it must be explained that the basis of the game is that whoever scores the most goals ultimately wins. And maybe it’s also useful to tip the supporters that ‘disposable lighter’ doesn’t mean you have to throw it. You should only do that when that thing is empty. I think this course is mandatory for all supporters of all clubs. Maybe you can also tell them that drinking beer is better than throwing the stuff. And selling a player from your own club a blow to his hard is also not useful. Especially if your club is on the verge of relegation. Then I would keep the selection quite a bit. Just like that attacking the goalkeeper of the opposing team from the back is not really smart either. Certainly not if you are too drunk and the keeper is two meters high. These are just simple tips from this columnist, who has had a season ticket with his own club for fifty years and has never had the inclination to throw anything towards the turf. I am that wimp of the soft core.

Fortunately, there was also some laughter in those same talk shows this week. Edwin Evers has interviewed our king. Ten podcasts long. Spontaneously? No of course not. A directed charm offensive by the RVD.

I thought it would have been nice if Edwin, in his famous role as Frank or Ronald de Boer, had asked Willy the questions. What Willy, as an adult, really thinks of that medieval palace and carriage bustle. And why he doesn’t protect his daughter hard against this nonsense that only interests illiterate Story readers. Doesn’t he love that kid? And then I would have preferred that guy from Lucky TV had given the answers. In flat Hague.

Do I want the royal family gone? I’ll give them their freedom. Especially that Amalia. But I’m not going to throw a lighter or set fire to a palace.

I’m more of the gentle method. How? For example, by letting Marco Borsato, Glennis Grace and Ali B sing that infamous King’s song every evening. They once participated in this masterpiece, so they still know the text by heart and all three have plenty of time. Evening after evening that super trio in front of the palace. Until Willy Enzo calls Knol to ask if he can borrow his ordinary car. And then out of the country at high speed.

Then we will be without a king. Before you know it, Johan Remkes is smoking on the throne. Then just Willy.