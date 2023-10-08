Column | Sociability can make a person a bad colleague

Sociability is only considered a virtue, even if it is not always worth it.

Extreme sociability is nowadays considered a self-evident virtue. It is enthusiastically mentioned both in job applications and in the introductory texts of dating apps: I like people! And that’s why many people like me!

Sometimes it’s good to think for a moment about what sociality actually means.

It is an innate temperament trait, i.e. a natural way of acting for a person. Like other traits, sociability belongs to the temperament of every person. Some have high features, some low. Most have something in between.

Temperament researcher Liisa Keltikangas-Järvinen has defined the trait as follows: Sociability means enjoying the company of other people, seeking their company and putting the company of other people before solitude.

In today’s world it’s easy to think that the more socializing, the better. That high sociability guarantees that a person is a good member of the work community, even great boss material.

But it doesn’t always work out that way. Every temperament trait becomes problematic in its extreme form.

“ Sociability is different from social skills.

As sociality becomes more important, the need for consensus also becomes more important. Conflicts are poison, favor is honey. An opinion thought out with one’s own brain can change on the fly into conforming to the thoughts of others.

What does such a person do when there is a problem in the workplace or on the interpersonal front that others don’t notice or don’t want to admit? How does a person who tends to seek favor act in a bullying situation?

Extreme sociability can also make management difficult. It may be difficult to prioritize the company’s interest if it is inherently very important to yourself to be liked.

Next time when someone tells you in a job interview or on a date that they are very social, you should ask a couple of additional questions: How do you feel if someone disagrees with you? How important do you think what other people think of you? And do you act guided by these feelings?

It is important to understand that temperament traits do not determine a person’s actions. The feelings and reactions raised by temperament are not under a person’s control, but how one behaves is in one’s own hands.

Sociability as a temperament trait is different from social skills. Social skills are about friendly, considerate behavior. It can be learned, regardless of the degree of socialization.

The author is a journalist at HS specializing in human relations and psychology topics.

The column uses Liisa Keltikangas-Järvinen’s work Sociality and social skills as a source. (WSOY)