Today I’m going purely historical for once. My trigger is a podcast about the Smyrna massacre in 1922 that brought me to the Treaty of Lausanne in 1923. The 100th anniversary fell on July 24. But I’m not a birthday person so it doesn’t matter.

The podcast is from the series Empire of the writer William Dalrymple – perhaps you read his From the Holy Mountain, about his pilgrimage through the Byzantine world? – and journalist Anita Anand, this time also featuring historian Giles Milton, who Paradise Lost (no, not that Milton’s Paradise Lost) wrote about the destruction of Smyrna. Dalrymple and Anand sometimes giggle annoyingly in their podcasts but this episode, The Fiery End of the Ottoman Empirewas certainly no laughing matter.

A bit of historical guidance in case your post-WW1 has sunk a bit. Under the Treaty of Sevres, which divides the defeated Ottoman Empire among candidates in 1920, Greece will get Smyrna (Izmir) and a piece of Anatolia. The Greek army lands in Smyrna in 1919 and advances to Ankara. But from there, the Greeks are beaten back by the Turkish nationalists of Mustafa Kemal (Atatürk), until they return completely destroyed in September 1922 in Smyrna, where the cinema coincidentally shows the Tango of Death.

21 Allied warships are anchored in the Gulf of Smyrna, which gives the large Greek and Armenian minorities in the city and Greek refugees from the surrounding area a sense of peace. Until the Turks enter on September 9. Major panic ensues. Everyone knows: in the first modern genocide, one to two million Armenians, Assyrians and Greeks have just been killed. Violence also erupts in Smyrna. On September 12, 150,000 desperate people crowded the quay, wanting to leave, screaming for help. But the Allies are not giving up. The flagship’s ship’s orchestra is ordered to drown out the screams. Unimaginable? No, keep an eye on the interests! American, British and French commanders are ordered to look the other way. Their governments are already thinking towards a deal with victor Atatürk.

It is not 100 percent certain that the Turkish troops attacked the Armenian and Greek neighborhoods of Smyrna, but this podcast assumes so. The city becomes an inferno. In total, 50,000 to 100,000 Armenians and Greeks would die there. Or even more.

And then it follows Agreement from Lausanne. You know Lausanne as the treaty that defines the borders of present-day Turkey. But it also ends many national aspirations. That of the Arabs, who had been promised independence by Lawrence of Arabia and US President Wilson. Those of the Kurds and the Armenians, who were still allowed to dream of their own state after Sèvres. There is a lot of sympathy for the Christians in America, but the lobby of American oil companies that are seeking rapprochement with the new Turkey is gaining the upper hand in Lausanne. It leads to the forced ‘segregation of peoples’: one and a half million Greek Christians are deported to Greece, half a million Muslims from Greece to Turkey. And the pinnacle of impunity: amnesty for the perpetrators of the genocides between 1914 and 1922.

That was the ominous beginning of the modern Middle East.

Caroline Rolands is a Middle East expert and separates the facts from the hype here every week.