Column | Small income differences perpetuate poverty

Column|We need to talk more about how to get more income for people and less about how to equalize current income.

Income differences are essential. Wealth differences are natural.

Income differences are inevitable because people have different work productivity. Unfortunately, Finland is a country where already relatively small income differences are compensated a lot with taxation and income transfers. We are in the top group of developed countries in this leveling. It is wrong. It shouldn’t be.

The leftist way of thinking is distorted when it comes to income inequality. It is said that poverty is permanent and unchanging and therefore incomes must be equalized between people. That’s how it should be equalized, but to what extent? Is it fair to equalize income from the active population to the inactive population more than many other developed economies?

Second the mistake leftists make is to directly examine income inequality, when they should be looking at lifetime income inequality – differences in income earned over people’s lifetimes.

Studying leads on average to higher incomes in the future, i.e. increases the income earned throughout life. That’s why, for example, higher education tuition fees would reduce lifetime income differences, but they don’t work for leftists. One after another, the left-wing parties also demand a withdrawal of the student allowance. Why do leftists want to increase income inequality?

I think it’s clear that small income differences, especially in developed countries, lead to laziness. Income differences are a sign of hard work and perseverance. It is often said that countries with small income differences have the most welfare. This is so, but income differences in themselves do not produce this well-being. With small differences in income, bills are not paid, but they are paid with money.

Finland the economy has not grown in real terms for 16 years. This is the real problem, not income inequality. The lack of economic growth is multifactorial, but the transfer of income from the active to the inactive population group undoubtedly plays a role in it. We need to talk more about how to get people more work and income – and less about how to equalize current income.

Unfortunately, incomes are often equalized even for people who don’t even deserve it. The fault is not in these people, but in the system itself, which encourages laziness. Instead of maintaining poverty and misery by equalizing incomes, we need to look forward and accept income differences. It’s in everyone’s interest.

In addition to accepting the increase in wage differences, something must also be done about taxation. Not only does progressive taxation not encourage hard work, it hinders economic growth and employment and produces welfare losses. Capitals are also accumulating even more. The unfortunate fact is that it is very difficult to get rich by working in Finland, thanks to the strong progression of taxation on work.

Of possibilities equality means that people can rise on their own merits. It doesn’t mean that everyone has to have the same starting point or the same end result. There are people who cannot rise on their own merits, but the vast majority can.

Small income differences, strong tax progression and massive income transfers maintain poverty, not eliminate it. Recognizing this is a key part of the change in thinking that will allow us to move forward in the discussion.

Summer columnist Patrick Itäniemi is the winner of this year’s Talousguru competition. He alternates with Ylioppilaslehti’s editor-in-chief Adile Sevimli, doctor Aurora Lemma and philosopher Lauri Järvilehto.