AD Sportwereld columnist Sjoerd Mossou was surprised at the ridicule that Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay received this week. “Here were no graduated Arabists, professors of ethics, cultural anthropologists, behavioral scientists or seasoned debaters, but simply two football players.”
Sjoerd Mossou
Latest update:
09:03
