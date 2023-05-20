AD columnist Sjoerd Mossou sees a connection between behavior in football stadiums and on social media. “The cowardly anonymity that you also find on Twitter, of people who go on rampantly under pseudonyms, translates in the stadiums to boys with balaclavas and black hoodies.”
Sjoerd Mossou
Latest update:
11:29
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Column #Sjoerd #Mossou #current #protocol #enforced #sweeps #cups #hooliganism #heap
Leave a Reply