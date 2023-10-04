AD Sportwereld columnist Sjoerd Mossou looks back on the chilling, penetrating silence of Saturday in Waalwijk, immediately after the heavy collision of RKC goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen. “The people were silent. Everyone fell silent under the large skylight on Olympialaan in Waalwijk, which gave time a different dimension.”
Sjoerd Mossou
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Column #Sjoerd #Mossou #Etienne #Vaessens #collision #put #softer #sweeter #world