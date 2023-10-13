Column | Silence and orthodoxy play into the pocket of basic Finns

Basic Finns poison the corners of the debate, where moderate participants are threatened by crossfire.

“I was guilty for teasing,” wrote Sami Kuusela, a Dem politician from Helsinki In the X message service last week. The news about violent street gangs, which recruit their members from the children of immigrants, sparked the news.

In an interview with HS Kuusela said that basic Finns should no longer be allowed to dominate the critical immigration debate. That’s exactly how it’s been done for years.

Some of the decision-makers and experts have remained silent about the problems of integration, so as not to provide fuel for racist attacks or become the target of attacks themselves. Others have remained silent, fearing that they themselves will be accused of racism. And all parties are afraid that open speech will play into the pockets of basic Finns.

The elevators have been used even when problems have been identified and solutions have been developed. That’s stupid. Just being silent plays into the pockets of basic Finns and increases their support.

Basic Finns have been able to exploit the fears of others. I haven’t seen the much-talked-about playbook for assholes, but it might read something like this: When you see a multi-caused problem with minorities, poison the lot. Take a discriminatory stance, use derogatory language. Then others don’t want to stain themselves on the subject.

Works. And not just thanks to the playbook writers, but also to their fierce opponents. The one who does not oppose racism in an orthodox way can hear that he is a racist himself.

Osmo Soininvaara, the leader of the Green Party, stated in HS, that there are no shades of gray in the conversation. If you find them, you will be counted in the wrong camp. There is a reason for that on all sides, Soininvaara said when I called him.

“ The voice of immigrants is now quietly heard in Finland.

In this way, the Basic Finns have taken over new corners of the public debate, for example in the gender issue. The transformation of the concept of gender from a biological fact to a mere identity is by no means unproblematic and generally accepted, but the critical assessment of the trend has been left to the domain of basic Finns.

Important it would be much more extensive and diverse to hear about the minorities themselves. They know from experience and see up close what helps equality and attachment to society and what hinders it.

The voice of immigrants is now quietly heard in Finland. So I was startled when German, born in Israel and raised in Muslim culture, Ahmad Mansour presented in the summer at HS powerful insight into the roots of street violence in Germany.

In his opinion, the violence stems from the Islamic patriarchal culture. Children often experience violence at home as well. They must obey their parents. When it is impossible for young people to rebel at home, the rebellion goes to the street.

The mother is kept on a pedestal in the family. On the other hand, mothers worship male children. These learn that they are better because of their gender. The world belongs to them only because they are boys. It creates toxic masculinity and makes it difficult to adapt to Western society that emphasizes equality.

According to Mansour, the vicious circle of mothers and sons needs to be broken.

Mansoor blamed the left for Germany’s difficulties. In his opinion, the left has made immigrants its soft toys and its anti-racist ideology perpetuates problems. This puts right-wingers in government, because only right-wingers talk about problems. The center of society should take the agenda away from them.

The best thing would be for everyone to look for solutions and discuss them boldly. There is no scientific or political school of thought that can dictate the right words and the best ways to improve the world.

The author is HS’s science editor.

