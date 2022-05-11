“In any case, it is not easy to be open about sex, we do not learn that well,” said Herman Bolhaar, rapporteur for human trafficking and sexual violence against children. NRC†

Say that, I thought, because I had just in The New York Times read a fascinating article about the career of Ed Koch, one of the most successful mayors of New York City from 1978 to 1989. Koch was born in 1923 in the Bronx to Polish Jewish immigrants. He rose quickly as a reformist politician in the 1960s and 1970s in the Democratic Party for which he became a Congressman.

When he ran for mayor in 1977, his campaign manager candidate asked, “Are you gay?” “No,” Koch lied. The campaign was about to begin and Koch continued to officially maintain that he was not gay for the rest of his life. His inner circle knew better, but grudgingly resigned himself to his line of conduct.

Koch feared he could not become mayor if he openly confessed his homosexuality. That is why he stubbornly contradicted all kinds of rumors about his sexuality. Yet, during his mayoral campaign against Mario Cuomo, signs appeared on the streets reading: “Vote for Cuomo, not the gay†

It must have strengthened Koch’s belief that he was following the right course. “I don’t happen to be gay,” he declared, “but if I was, I hope I wouldn’t be ashamed of it. God determines who and what you are.”

It led to all sorts of unsavory situations. To convince the public, he distanced himself from his regular friend and hired a beauty queen to accompany him in public; he even suggested a future marriage with her. He was reelected twice as mayor and managed to lift New York from a long period of decline.

But his success had a dark side: to avoid any appearance of partiality, as mayor he interfered as little as possible with homosexual issues. Even during the AIDS epidemic, he remained remarkably aloof, much to the anger and bitterness of his friends. He had many temporary boyfriends during his mayorship, but a close relationship no longer came, even after his career. “I want a friend,” he sometimes told close friends, but he died, very lonely, in 2013.

This life story reminds me of John Cheever, the American writer, who, as a married man, for a long time suppressed and kept silent about his bisexuality, except in his candid diaries that after his death in The Journals could be published. He noted: “I spend the night with C., and what do I think? Apparently I’m not ashamed, although I feel all too well the pressure of social restrictions, the threat of punishment.[…] I assume it’s not wrong what I’ve done. I assume I haven’t hurt any of my loved ones. Perhaps the worst is that I have put myself in a position where I can be forced to lie.” (Translation by Frank van Dixhoorn in torn silence†

That was in 1960, eight years before Ed Koch ran for the House of Representatives and decided to feel compelled to lie. Successfully.