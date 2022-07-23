Column | Should electric cars also be reduced?

Electric cars do not reduce the problems of driving inside Ring III, but it can significantly improve living in the countryside.

For a long time after thinking about it, I decided to order a fully electric car in January. A gasoline car was an option, but the reason for the choice was ultimately ideological: I didn’t want to be on the wrong side of history with a fossil engine.

I can’t charge the car at home, so an electric car is by no means an obvious choice. Charging in the yard of K-kaupa or S-market will be tiring until our building company implements the planned charging points.

I’m not alone in switching to electricity. The Confederation of the Automotive Industry estimates that 17 percent of new cars to be registered this year will be fully electric cars. These numbers include a lot of cars ordered last year, and the high price of gasoline is only partially reflected.

Almost 40 percent of all new cars are already plug-in, when hybrids are included. Despite the growth, Finland is far from the top of the world. In Norway, which strongly supports electric cars, already more than 80 percent of the new cars sold this year are electric cars.

On the roads, electricity is still marginal. Of Finland’s approximately 2.8 million cars, there were 33,000 fully electric cars at the end of July.

Electric will be the winning technology for emission-free passenger cars. The EU is about to ban the sale of combustion engine cars by 2035. In the previous parliamentary elections, the parties, with the exception of the Greens and the Left Alliance, opposed the ban.

The central government and the center are still longing for gas cars and biogas, but the enthusiasm of car manufacturers is crushing the dreams.

Emissions have been the most central political controversy in motoring. Pollution is the reason for favoring public transport and reducing car use, especially in Helsinki.

Green politicians are faced with the question of whether electric cars should also be reduced. In a world of fossil-free transport, you might think that those who want to can drive freely.

In practice the situation inside and outside Ring III will be very different.

The center of Helsinki and the entrance roads are practically the only places in Finland where traffic jams are a big problem. Electric cars do not eliminate traffic jams.

Parking and its price are also a constant problem in the center of Helsinki. An electric car takes up space from cycling, electric scooters and terraces in the city.

The development of technology can even make the problems worse. If cars ever really learn to drive themselves, driving them empty in the city could be cheaper than parking. A thousand robots loitering in the streets of the city center will not increase the comfortability of the center of Helsinki.

Circle III’s outside, especially in sparsely populated rural areas, electric cars would make life better and cheaper. Kilometers charged in the morning with cheap stock electricity in the backyard are almost free. Long work and hobby trips should not be a problem, and there are no space disputes in cities.

So far, however, there has been no enthusiasm for electric cars in rural areas. According to recent statistics, electric cars are bought most diligently in the capital region and Pirkanmaa. On the other hand, electric cars are not sold in Kainuu and Kymenlaakso. There are still some municipalities in Finland where no electric cars are registered: for example, Lestijärvi and Halsua in Central Ostrobothnia.

When the Russian attack drastically raised the price of gasoline in the spring, my own decision to purchase an electric car started to seem financially reasonable as well. Gasoline for a thousand-kilometer summer holiday trip with my current car cost about 160 euros. With a future electric car, the same trip would have cost around 40 euros.

Although driving with a battery is cheaper than gasoline, the purchase of electric cars in rural areas is still hindered by their high price and concern about the shortcomings of the charging network. A fossil car intended for family use costs around 30,000 euros, while a similar electric car still costs around 50,000 euros.

Many also fear that the car cannot be charged on longer journeys. The thought of queuing at a crowded fast charging station even before starting to charge is a haunting image in many people’s minds.

Figuring out the price of driving alone can be difficult. What does 17 kilowatt hours cost for a hundred? The price of a liter of gasoline is clearly stated at least at the station, and it takes about seven liters per hundred.

Electric and gasoline cars according to estimates, the prices will meet each other around 2027–2028. Then the duration of the batteries may have improved so that an electric car is simply the cheapest option.

Even in 2019, the election machine could credibly answer that there are no grounds for banning gasoline cars. The parliamentary elections next spring may indeed be the last elections in which the internal combustion engine in passenger cars is no longer an issue of any kind.

The author is HS’s editorial manager.