Column | “Shame on you, Joe”, cried our own – President Biden is drifting into an embarrassing position

Joe Biden’s entire career has been marked by a balancing act between politics and personal conviction.

In May on Tuesday, I was in the capital of the United States, Washington, DC, watching one of the many demonstrations held in favor of abortion rights.

The Roe v. Wade decision had not yet been overturned, but the online newspaper Politico had leaked the Supreme Court’s decision proposal. The mere foreknowledge made people protest.

Now we know the leak was true. The Supreme Court struck down federal protections for abortion rights in June.

The rage of the crowd of protesters, which consisted mainly of Democrats, had a partly surprising target: the Democratic President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Shame on Joe (Shame on you, Joe) was the slogan everywhere.

It is true that, even with good will, it cannot really be said that during his presidency, Biden particularly tried to keep the right to abortion on display.

Abortion is a difficult thing for Biden. He is a devout Catholic and has opposed abortion earlier in his career – for example, as a senator in 1982 he supported a constitutional amendment that would have effectively overturned Roe v. Wade.

Since then, Biden has adapted as a quiet supporter of abortion rights. His entire career has been marked by a balancing act between politics and personal conviction, and he still doesn’t seem entirely on board with it.

“ Biden doesn’t seem to be entirely on board.

Biden has shown himself to be ready to take steps to protect the right to abortion – for example, he signed a presidential decree in July that seeks to facilitate access to abortion.

of The New York Times by however, the president has made it clear to his aides that he would not even want to use the word abortion. He prefers phrases like “reproductive health” and “the right to choose”.

This is putting the president in a difficult position. One of the main themes of the November congressional elections will inevitably be the right to abortion, and Biden’s party, the Democrats, should be its main torchbearer. Actions or at least strong words are also expected from the president.

Is it from him to that?

When a journalist pointed out in June that some activists see Biden as the wrong man to lead the abortion fight, he briefly dismissed the criticism.

“I’m the only president they have.”

The writer is HS’s Washington correspondent.