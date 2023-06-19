Column | Seven reasons why Jukola’s message is the best summer event in Finland

Work is done at the workshops and we run in the summer night. In Jukola’s message, you can experience the great features of Finland.

Last at the weekend I attended the orientation To Jukola’s message for the 11th time. With this experience, I declare it the best summer event in Finland. Follow the arguments of the number of relay team.

Summer night. The message starts at eleven in the evening. The atmosphere prevailing in the terrain makes the clichés about the wee hours of midsummer come true. Rarely do you feel alive as strongly as when you rush into motion as part of a thousand-headed headlamp hose.

Talkoo people. There are a huge number of associations in Finland that would not function for a moment without the work of volunteers. It is not always easy to get authors into club activities. It’s incredible how Jukola’s message is created mainly by volunteers. About 1,500 of them are needed every year.

Arrangements. Set up an attractive tent village of up to 40,000 people for the weekend. Manage accommodation, food supply, toilets, showers, passageways, guidance, self-orientation event and traffic control. Repeat this in different parts of Finland so that every year everything works practically without problems. Would it work? It succeeds in Jukola, largely thanks to good traditions and good people from Talkoo.

Tradition. Jukola is a great example that everything doesn’t have to change hugely and all the time to remain interesting. The event has gathered an average of 17,000 competitors over the course of ten years. Although the technology around it has developed, the sport itself is fundamentally the same, and it still interests people.

Technique. First there was the radio and a whisper in the night. Now there is GPS tracking, which has brought the tracking of the sport to a new level. If you are an engineer, orienteering offers endless things to analyze and compare.

People. The event is like its participants. In Jukola, you get the feeling that these people can do it and the little things don’t bother them. The atmosphere may not be rowdy, but top athletes, enthusiasts, veterans, families and work teams are on the move in perfect harmony. In the terrain, the guy is helped.

The species itself. Orienteering has been popular in recent years for a reason. It allows you to get into nature, you don’t have to be in top shape, it develops your body and thinking, you can ride it to the fullest or enjoy the scenery. And if running feels boring, I recommend orienteering, because when you focus on the map, you don’t have time to think about the weight of progress.

The author is a data journalism producer at HS.