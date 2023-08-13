Column | School councils would be needed again

Finns don’t think they can influence things. Learning about democracy should start at school. A good exercise could be to draw up rules for the use of mobile phones together. However, the government has other things in mind.

Qdiscussions about the situation in schools have taken place around cell phones. The new government plans to introduce a bill that will allow the principal and teachers to decide on the use of cell phones at school. The background here is that the Ombudsman estimates the year 2020 in its solutionthat the Syvälahti elementary school teacher had no right to collect students’ phones during the lesson.

It’s gone crazy, many might say, about the ombudsman’s decision. However, upon closer reading, you will notice that the ombudsman does not prohibit the collection of cell phones, but sets conditions for it. In the case of Syvälahti school, he considered it a problem that the use of mobile phones was not recorded in the school’s organizational rules, which students can participate in drafting according to the Basic Education Act. The rule was found in the “school practices”, which are decided by the principal and deputy principal.

“I think it is important that the students have a real opportunity to participate in the processing of the matters laid down in the law that concern them,” the ombudsman wrote. It was about democracy.

When my own sons went back to school on Thursday after the holiday, I asked them at the breakfast table: Who decides things at school? “I don’t know, probably the principal,” answered the second-grader. Aren’t the students asked to take a stand on anything? “Not really, except that in the high school we have teenagers, who can probably influence some things”, guessed the student starting high school.

Boys are very interested in world affairs. The older son gives a flying analysis of the US election situation. Instead, neither seems to know how to influence things in their own school. I find it quite strange. And not just about me.

In recent years, the independence celebration fund Sitra has warned that democracy is in weak oxygen in Finland. Democracy and inclusion theme below Sitra develops new ways for citizens to participate in decision-making.

The background is a phenomenon that the OECD, the cooperation organization of industrialized countries, called the “Finnish paradox” in its report. Finns’ trust in those in power and institutions is high, but faith in their own influence is low. It’s no wonder that the voting percentage in the parliamentary elections in Finland is ten percentage points lower than in the other Nordic countries.

Let’s go back to schools. In the 1960s, young people in Western countries began to rebel against the authorities and demand democracy. In Finland, school councils were established in schools in 1972, where teachers and students could vote. School councils had the power to decide, for example, after sessions or smoking areas. If there had been cell phones, their use would certainly have been decided by the school council.

Unfortunately, the parties harnessed the school councils to the political battle – and the militants to the preparation of the revolution. School councils were buried with the fewest votes in 1985. The power game took away the taste for politics from an entire generation, my generation.

Now politics shows again interesting to young people. However, it is not organization work, but downloading and watching political videos on Tiktok. The boys are especially excited about it. Glad they are. However, Tiktok’s algorithm hides one truth. It teaches pasas, not politics.

Young people today are careful about their own space and their own values; they should not be offended. But it’s worse how to act in a shared space, where one’s own thoughts and goals have to be reconciled with other people’s thoughts. That is exactly what is called politics.

If Finland wants to raise participating citizens from its youth, they must be able to practice decision-making. Drafting common school cell phone rules would be an excellent exercise in such a political process. Maybe those school councils weren’t such a bad idea after all.

But no, the government wants to legislate. Shut up and Cell phones on the table! You kids learn that politics at home from Tiktok!

The author is the person responsible for the editorial and opinion editorial.