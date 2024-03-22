The Hilversum leaders, who were involved in the death of Carlo Heuvelman in Mallorca, must pay almost 287,000 euros in compensation to the family of poor Carlo. How are they going to do that? I fear that the parents of that aggressive club will quickly come to terms with it. All 57,400 or is there still discussion going on?

That a somewhat floating mother suggests that her shy child has only pushed and that she therefore does not want to pay more than 1,000 euros. After which another parent says that it was that gentle boy in the pub who started taunting and sucking and that is why the fatal fight started. So as the initiator he has to pay at least ten ridges more. Perhaps there will be a list of rates. Hitting with the flat of the hand: 500 euro. Kicked full in the stomach: 1,000 euros per staircase. Spit in face: 100 euros per warm blob. Only watched: free. Who would like to chair that meeting? Sywert? He has time.

Last Friday I saw a moving interview with the father of Sanda Dia, who was murdered by Belgian police officers. That's the boy who, during his initiation, had to wash down a freshly ground mouse and two live goldfish with a few liters of fish sauce, while eighteen respectable boys were pissing all over him.

These boys also had to pay compensation. Some 8,000, others 15,000. So curious how the calculations are done in Belgium. Only 8,000 urinate and those who have been cooking with the mouse and the fish pay the high rate?

What will the bangalist rate be? I think they at the Utrecht Student Corps are now also curious about this. Financially, the damage is already significant because the college and university have turned off the money tap for the time being. But the mental damage suffered by the thirty girls is of course much greater. They no longer dare to go out on the street because their photos, names, addresses, telephone numbers and so-called 'bed performances' have been thrown onto the internet by the two rich kids. The filthiest bastards are now harassing those children by telephone. And for the same money they have such a pervert at their door at night.

Rumor has it that the two frat boys did it on the orders of seniors, but they of course deny it. Crazy, huh.

Because of this shit riot I had an amusing week. That was because I wrote last Saturday that I wanted to publish the names of those two cowards. With photo, address, telephone number and an analysis of their appearance and any sexual shortcomings. Seemed like a cheerful biscuit of your own medicine. I love cookie snacks, but I quickly changed my mind. Naming and shaming doesn't belong to me and certainly doesn't belong to me NRC.

My column was not yet online last week when I was approached through the strangest of channels by extremely nervous members of both the USC and the UVSV. They wanted to give me the names of the bruisers, but I was absolutely not allowed to mention my source. Because then there would be some swinging. The most terrible sanctions. I thought of Mohammed bin Salman and laughed at all those shaky hockey voices.

I especially enjoyed the wonderful fear of those good children. Afraid of the Senate, afraid of the housemates, afraid of the boyfriend of the sister of one of the victims, afraid of an acquaintance who is said to be a famous entrepreneur and who could ruin me financially in one fell swoop. I said that Khalid and I are not afraid of anything.

I did laugh a lot with the girls about the 'perpetrators', whom they hardly know because they are spotty teenagers. Nothing is known about the men's performance in bed and the ladies are afraid that they will soon not be buzzing around the club either. Apparently an offer was made to the boys to come and apologize to the women's association. Naked. And then they have to tell a long story about their pet peeve's experiences. The boys have now asked if the story can also be short.