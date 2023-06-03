Column | Saving culture money or Yle tax would be stupid, because everyone needs culture

It is hard to find a person who is completely isolated from culture.

Large some Finns say they don’t enjoy culture. This was found out from research conducted by docent Riie Heikkilä (HS 13.5.).

The same study found that many define cultural participation very narrowly.

“That reading books is a hobby of culture?” wondered a man who responded to a survey by Helsingin Sanomat on the subject.

If someone says they don’t consume culture at all, they’re probably wrong. It’s hard to find a person who is completely isolated from culture, and Heikki didn’t succeed in that either.

The problem is probably in the definition. Even those who participated in the study liked the culture easily as high culture.

Then we easily start talking about elites and elitism.

The coalition, the government negotiations of the Rkp, the Christian Democrats and the Fundamental Finns should be completed before Midsummer. It has been especially important for the coalition that the future government commits to balancing the public finances with six billion euros over the next four years.

Now it’s exciting to see where the savings will go.

About 0.8 percent of the state budget is currently spent on culture. The share is therefore very small and so would be the savings – but this money is hugely important for the industry.

The Yle tax has also emerged as a possible target for cutting. However, earmarked Yle tax money cannot be diverted to other purposes, and reducing it will not bring savings to the budget. If the Yle tax is reduced, quite a lot of domestic television series, children’s programs and films will not be made, because Yle is a major financier of them.

Instead, that we are grinding away at the age-old National Opera, government negotiators should think about how they themselves spend their free time. Maybe they’re watching TV, tinkering with something while music is playing in the background, reading or listening to, say, a biography or a non-fiction book.

Nowadays, culture and its consumption is so diverse that it is even difficult for many to understand. That’s why HS’s culture pages cover a wide range of topics, from rappers to contemporary art.

It would be worthwhile to direct more money to high-quality domestic culture and its effect on employment. To skimp on it would be downright stupid.

The author is the head of HS’s culture department.