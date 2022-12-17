Reading is life-threatening. Of course it is annoying that the Netherlands is falling behind in Europe because no one here reads a book anymore. Of course it is sad that children cannot get ahead in society because they no longer get a decent sentence on paper. But it’s really bad that the aliens will attack soon and that we won’t have a leg to stand on. With our reading.

In 1946 appeared in the magazine Astonishing Science Fictionwhich you undoubtedly know, a short story under the title Chaos, Coordinated by the writers James Blish and Robert Lowndes. Well, I don’t have to tell you anything. But you may have forgotten that this story revolved around a quote from the writer Lewis Carroll, from his poem The Hunting of the Snark.

Am I quoting too many titles? “Reading is a thing of the past,” the little children around you will say, “there’s nothing you can do about it.” Progress is unstoppable, people say when they don’t feel like taking the new age seriously – and they mean that the decline is unstoppable. They are right. I myself love to run along with the decline, but today it’s about life and death, so we’ll read on for a while.

In the poem The Hunting of the Snark from 1876 there is a Bellman, an announcer or watchman, who coordinates the hunt for the enigmatic snark. “Great place for a snark,” he shouts when the hunting party arrives on a beach. He repeats it a second and third time and then shouts, “If I say something three times, it is true.” That last statement has come to be known in science as the law of the watchman. The Rule of the Bellman. Keep that law in mind, because we’re going to save our vege body with it.

In the snark related story Chaos, Coordinated from 1946, two human Earthlings invade an enemy alien command center. The aliens exert terror over the universe with a perfectly thinking and self-learning computer; the Earthlings hope to be able to feed this supercomputer with a harmful instruction so that it chokes and gives up the ghost.

It is true that people are more creative than aliens and they can save themselves with a trick during a collision in the universe, but against aliens every trick only works once. Then the enemy computer knows it: instantly it sends its knowledge about it to all the far corners of the galaxies. To be safe for good, the supercomputer must therefore be switched off itself and the two people are on their way with that mission.

Unfortunately, it is not possible to put the malicious instruction in the machine. Out of desperation, the youngest inhabitant of the earth therefore feeds the perfect computer with the first thing that comes to mind: a fragment of the snark poem, which he still knows from primary school, including the Rule of the Bellman. Its effect is astonishing.

The computer deletes from its memory everything it has heard only once, because it now thinks it is false. Every new instruction is ignored and all communication slows down by two thirds. Thus the aliens eventually lose their super power and the earth is saved from an invasion just in time: all because man knows his classics.

In 2022 we can leave these texts bored on the shelf. Reading is passé. What to do with a story from 1946 about the Rule of the Bellman? But then you consider that excitement has arisen in America about police robots that are allowed to blow up suspects with explosives and then such a story about an instruction suddenly becomes interesting again. Because what rule or law do you want to pass on to police robots?

At the end of November, the San Francisco city council accepted a plan to use robots against suspects and have them blow them up if necessary, a plan that was withdrawn in December. It is now with a committee for further study. It is true that the robots have ‘limited autonomous functionality’, and humans still control the machine remotely, but the limited autonomous functionality can of course be expanded in the near future. We know how fast developments are going.

Now you think I’m exaggerating, because you’re quick to think so. Machines that autonomously detonate lawbreakers, you think. What nonsense. Still, I think it would be good to run with the times and realize that the text that will soon end up in the heads of such machines is the same text that is now in the heads of humanity. Most designers of supercomputers therefore find it important that you can read and get a decent sentence on paper, even if society doesn’t think so.

Max February is a lawyer and writer, www.maximfebruari.nl.