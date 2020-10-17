The crisis of 40 has rejuvenated Saturday night Live. A tweeter in chief delivered to television is to blame. The sacred cow of American comedy this year is achieving the best audience in 22 seasons – since the OJ trial – as well as a relevance that seemed lost. “He’s gotten petty, and he’s not funny.” Trump’s insults of Alec Baldwin’s overly faithful imitation have made SNL the opposition party. Every week executive producer Lorne Michaels rubs his hands at a new, angry reply. Every time he answers, he adds a million viewers.

Last week, the idea of ​​making the president uncomfortable went further. After Baldwin was seated at the children’s table while his adviser Steve Bannon, in the guise of the Grim Reaper, presided over the Oval Office, the focus shifted to the most public face of the administration: press secretary Sean Spicer. And they hit where it hurt the most. One woman played the epitome of the alpha male of a male-dominated (all parody-worthy) cabinet.

Melissa McCarthy, always exaggerated, played an irrepressible character like a bulldog. He threw his lectern at reporters, rushed them with shouts, and chewed gum. Its consequences were noticeable days later with rumors that Spicer would receive help in his management.

SNL responds this way to those who claimed that their sketches They were outdated, that their cast was no longer funny and that their format did not connect with the audience. The program, Accustomed to renewal and ups and downs, he is an expert at resurrecting when left for dead. Now, as with the much criticized CNN, the audience forgives SNL the mistakes of the past, when, in the middle of the campaign, he played Trump to invite him as a presenter. It’s time to compensate.

SNL plans to party two days a week next season with a show on prime time. At 42, this institution has put on a toupee and has bought a Trump convertible. Your warranty expires in four years.