Column | Sanna Marini’s legacy echoes in the Sdp’s dividing line

Column|Sdp’s support is large but fragile, and it is not easy to heal the wound left by the conversion law vote.

in Sdp is an open, bleeding wound, and no one knows how to stop it. How weak does the patient’s health get before recovery ever begins?

The so-called conversion law, which was approved in parliament a little over a week ago, will enter into force on Monday. Finland decided to limit the right to apply for international protection at the borders, because Russia has used instrumentalized immigration as a hybrid weapon against Finland.

Six Sdp MPs voted against the exception law, including two vice-presidents of the party, Nasima Razmyar and Matias Mäkynen. The depth of the Sdp’s crisis is manifested precisely by the division of the party leadership. Chairman Antti Lindtman and chairman of the parliamentary group Titti Tuppurainen stood in support of the bill.

On the left many see that Finland has irrevocably abandoned its important values, even if the law is never activated.

“We have joined the club of Lithuania, Poland and Hungary,” said the Sdp’s left-wing veteran, foreign minister of several former governments Erkki Tuomioja on Wednesday In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat. Congressman Timo Magpie (s.d.) compared a week ago from the Finnish Parliament to the Russian Duma.

Some of the Democrats themselves have been surprised by how drastic the votes are and how serious and deep the dividing line was created in the party from the vote. Some, on the other hand, have left the party or are in the grip of a crisis. The game has a principled commitment to the deepest values, which are weighed against the practical everyday – a completely new kind of threat posed by Russia.

It’s about there is still more to it. Sdp is looking for itself. The deepening of the dividing line in the political field, the blocking, makes Sdp struggle with its own identity. Will you be an unshakable part of the red-green bloc or will you adapt pragmatically over time?

The Dems, formerly also the center, have had tough fights in public before in recent history. The residents of Tuomiojal have been residents of Tuomiojal for about seven decades. But now the time is favorable for the rapid deepening of the pots.

“ Sdp’s supporters are uncertain.

Sanna Marini his personality and exceptional popularity strengthened the red-green identity in part of the Sdp. Marin attracted new people to the party. She suited the spirit of the times, where the left is stronger in the domain of women, especially young women. Now the heirs of the Marin phenomenon and others are fighting for the dominant position within Sdp.

The contradiction that during the pandemic it was under Marin’s leadership that the basic rights of Finns were questionably restricted, for example by closing the province of Uusimaa, does not seem to disturb the idealist wing of the Sdp, which now defends basic rights.

with Sdp has had a solid position in party support surveys for the beginning of the year. In May, it even reached its highest result in eight years. At the same time, Sdp supporters are clearly more uncertain than many others. Only 36 percent of those who say they support the Democrats are sure.

The majority of Sdp’s core supporters are elderly. In the conversion law vote, the minority wing represented young people. That is why Sdp’s situation is fragile. In the Sdp, many hope that the wounds have been licked, when the difficult decisions of the government rain down on the opposition again.

Sdp’s pain is of general importance because its shrinking or disappearing from Finland’s party map would change society, as it now seems to be happening in the center.

Both in some of the parties and among the people, there is confusion about the direction of politics. A large part of Finns, 28 percent, say the most recent HS Gallup including that he does not know or does not want to say which party he would vote for if the parliamentary elections were held now.

The author is the head of HS’s politics department.