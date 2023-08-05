Column | Sanna Marin opened the door to discussing her private life years ago

Sanna Marin is not the first Finnish politician who has had to consider opening her private life in public later in her life.

Sdp’s Chairman Sanna Marin wrote a message on social media last week that, using classic tabloid language, could be called a rant.

Marin does not want anything to be reported about her private life anymore. The stories are unreasonable about him.

“Could you stop already,” Marin finished his writing.

Message got a kick out of the news about Marin’s private life published by Seiska magazine.

It is quite undeniable that the story had no social significance, as Marin writes. Because of this, HS has not reported on it. In general, Helsingin Sanomat has a high threshold for reporting on the twists and turns of the private lives of public figures.

Entertainment publications like Seiska operate with a different logic. For decades, their task has been to report on the private lives of celebrities, precisely those things that they themselves would not like to bring up.

The journalist’s instructions and the law regulate the activity. Based on them, entertainment magazines have the right to write about Marin’s private life with the accuracy they have done.

There is very little protection for the private life of a leading politician like the former prime minister. However, you can also influence it yourself. If you have never brought your private life to the public, it cannot be discussed in public.

“ You can’t just take the raisins out of the bun.

There is also an essential difference of opinion related to this. Marin herself thinks that she has not opened much about her personal life.

In reality, she has given a joint interview with her ex-spouse to Kotiliesi magazine, talked about her family wishes to Me Naiset magazine, opened up about the logic of her relationship Maria Veitola in Yökylä program and published pictures together with her ex-husband on Instagram.

One could imagine that Marin had hoped that opening up her personal life, which was clearly unpleasant for her, would be useful in her career. Then you can’t just take raisins from the bun, but you have to endure other things as well, even if they seem “really unpleasant”.

The most thorough Matti Vanhanen (Centre) had to consider the same theme in Finnish politics years ago.

The Supreme Court stated in 2010 that in the case of the former prime minister, only the description of the sex life was covered by the protection of private life.

Marin has said that he believes that many people are thinking about whether they dare to get involved in politics. As one of the reasons, he has mentioned the tough public spin.

That’s certainly the case. On the other hand: maybe the politicians of the future will think even more carefully about what kind of door they are opening when giving their first relationship interview. The law is the same for everyone, although on a human level, many sympathize with Marin.

The author is a news producer for HS’s culture department.