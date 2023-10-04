Column | Sanna Marin made many people ask how “obsessed posing” is suitable for a politician who should be taken seriously

The appearance of a politician at a fashion event is neither exceptional nor objectionable. On the contrary – politicians around the world know how to use fashion to their advantage.

in Finland rarely has the events of Paris Fashion Week been discussed as fervently as this week. Former Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin got an invitation Victoria Beckham’s to the show as a VIP guest: Marin was given an outfit for the show and a bag designed by Beckham. At the fashion show, he was seated in the front row.

When Marin shared pictures of her clothes and other guests of the show to her million followers on social media, the nation was divided. Some admired Marin’s style, others resented his superficiality. How does impulsive posing suit a politician who needs to be taken seriously?

Answer: very well! In New Zealand, politicians have appeared at fashion weeks and events as models, the French president has organized dinners for the fashion crowd at the Élysée Palace, in the United States Hillary Clinton has celebrated leading Vogue magazines Anna Wintour at the Met Gala. Even Britain’s queen elizabeth once sat in the front row of a fashion show.

Outside the borders of Finland, politics is made with fashion, and politicians understand its value.

In the fall and the Paris Fashion Weeks organized in the spring are the most important event in the fashion world, a week-long celebration of fashion and business, where prominent media, fashion industry professionals – buyers, sellers and manufacturers – and nowadays also the most famous celebrities gather. Their task is to increase the interest of the shows even more. In return, they are treated like royalty. Some are rumored to be paid large compensations, and of course they get exposure themselves.

If I myself were Marin’s agent, I would act exactly like this: I would urge my client to appear at events that contribute to the signing of global cooperation agreements.

Marin has already conquered the political stage, now it’s the turn of other catwalks. The appearance in Paris supports the goal: Marin sits in the front row of the fashion show, magazines like Forbes report, and with recognition the possibilities for future collaborations increase.

Victoria Beckham is credible as a designer, and among many male designers, a woman. For Marin, he is also suitable because Beckham’s name is also known outside the fashion world. And he is British, like Marin’s current employer Tony Blair too.

Those who mourn Marin’s new life outside of politics can be comforted like this: think the same as parents when a child becomes independent. Yes, his wings carry. At home in Finland, we can only follow with interest where the world takes him.

