Column|The wish of Vladimir Kara-Murza, a dissident freed from Russia, should not be promoted.

In the big one a dissident, journalist released from Russia to the West in a prisoner exchange operation Vladimir Kara-Murza appealed immediately after his release to Western countries. At the press conference he held, he hoped that the sanctions against Russia would be specified so that they would only hit top decision-makers – not ordinary citizens.

Kara-Murza’s wish cannot be followed. It’s not even worth trying.

Sanctions must reach from the highest decision-makers in Russia to ordinary Russians. Of course, the decision-makers should be treated the hardest.

Even those officials who participated in the arrest and sentencing of Kara-Murza on arbitrary grounds are quite ordinary Russians, not heavyweight decision-makers. They deserve the hardships imposed on their lives. This was also the assessment of the European Union in June of last year, when the EU decided to freeze the assets of nine civil servants in the West and prevent them from traveling to the territory of the Union.

Sanctions there is conflicting information about the impact on the Russian economy. According to some estimates, a great consumerism party is going on in Russia. According to other views, it can be concluded from inflation, interest rates, rising costs of services and dwindling reserve funds that the country’s economy is approaching the edge of the abyss.

Both estimates can be true at the same time. Things were going hard in Hitler’s bunker just before the destruction of Berlin.

Russia has had to revive its economy by focusing on the production of munitions – products that turn into scrap metal and death a moment later on the front.

The rise of the military economy explains the growth of the gross domestic product. Public money has also been pumped into the economy from those funds that were collected by selling hydrocarbons and that were intended to be used in the future.

The consequence of the spending spree is high inflation, and they are trying to contain it with high interest rates. The key interest rate is at 18 percent, inflation at nine, and the prices of services are increasing at a rate of ten percent.

Alongside Russia’s long-term problems are passing: the country’s productivity is miserable, labor input is falling into the soil of Ukraine, the global era of the hydrocarbon economy is coming to an end, and Russia has no backup plan for its economy. Development is not dependent on Western sanctions and will take Russia towards the edge of the abyss in any case.

“ A native Russian bears silent responsibility.

Kara-Murza was apparently looking for some kind of fairness towards the ordinary tramp, i.e. the basic Russian. He is apparently not driven to rebellion by coercion, but by war and Vladimir Putin judging by the wide support, the basic Russian does bear silent responsibility for what is happening in Ukraine now. It also seems to be the case that toilet bowls and washing machines stolen from Ukraine are gratefully received in Russia.

Russia if possible, it is only worth increasing the disciplining Western policies, and in these decisions it is no longer possible to separate the decision-makers from the ordinary people.

If the activity of shadow vessels that take Russian oil past the sanctions is curbed by new sanctions, the decrease in exports will affect the Russian economy and the consumption of the middle class. When the EU prohibits the passage of liquefied natural gas, the value of gas sales will shrink and the development will before long weaken Russia’s ability to maintain, for example, the former level of pension benefits.

If technology from the West, possibly also used in war, can no longer be exported to Russia as before, in some cases the basic Igor may suffer from sanctions when trying to buy consumer durables at home.

Before everything must be remembered that the suffering of the basic Russian brought up by Kara-Murza is in the power of Russia’s top decision-makers. They could remove the sorrows. At the same time, there would be a small relief for the economy’s long-term problems. All that is needed is to stop the senseless slaughter in Ukraine.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.