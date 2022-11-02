Column | Russia’s war of aggression may affect the cottage shops on the eastern border

In the past, the prices of cottage plots skyrocketed due to the great demand from the Russian side, but now the situation may change even more permanently.

Russian the invasion of Ukraine has had many effects. One such thing, which has yet to be seen to the end, is the impact of the war on the value of properties located near Finland’s eastern border.

There was a time when Russia – and Russians – were doing well. That’s when they skyrocketed the prices of cottage plots on the eastern border with their purchase offers. Even so high that the member of parliament Suna Kymäläinen (sd) was afraid of the subject. The Russians had reportedly raised the prices of plots beyond the reach of an ordinary Finnish wage earner.

Urban the legend tells about the owner of the farm, whose yard was driven by the Realtor’s car. The broker offered a decent sum for a beach plot with houses in a good location. The host replied that he would not agree to sell a piece of his homeland even for a million marks.

A little later, the same broker returned to the farm and offered two million marks. That’s when the motherland changed hands.

In Ruokolahti as a resident for a long time, Kymäläinen is guaranteed to know what speaks to the residents of the region. Since then, however, the Russians have not fared so well, due to, among other things, the collapse of the ruble exchange rate.

“ Russians are good at circumventing the rules.

The war in Ukraine has brought more difficulties to the Russians’ land deals. Of course, properties are for sale. The only problem – from the point of view of Russians – is that real estate for sale is too big for Finns, such as holiday resorts.

The Russians are good at circumventing the rules. Long before entry to Finland began to be restricted between September and October, Russians started selling their real estate or even part ownership of their condominiums. The value of the ownership for sale increased if it gave you the right to a Finnish visa. Since then, even that route to the country has been restricted.

Now, Russians come to Finland mainly for work or family relationships or for property maintenance. Didn’t they come up with some trick to get around the new rules?

You also have to see the light in the situation. If Russians’ tourism in Finland is restricted, the prices of cottage plots located on the surface of the eastern border may drop to such a level that non-Russians can afford them as well.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.