Column | Rower Saario makes a really strange adventure in the Atlantic

Firefighter Jari Saario’s rowing task in the Atlantic differs significantly from many previous ultra adventures.

Why someone going to do extreme stunts? To gain fame and glory or possibly financial gain? To do something that no one else has done? To surpass oneself, whatever that means?

I’ve interviewed mountain climbers, round-the-world sailors, 24-hour skiers, transatlantic rowers and marathon runners.

The motives of all of the above are somehow understandable, and there have been reasonable safety nets in the raptures. Right now, one Finn is doing a job that has really gone to the next level.

Fireman Jari Saario is rowing from Canada to Finland for several months. He is currently in the middle of storms in the North Atlantic and will certainly not face another rower. Why does Saario do this? Perhaps the biggest motivation is that no one else has done something similar before.

Originally, Saario’s idea was to row from the Canary Islands across the Atlantic to Miami and later return from New York to London, but then it turned out that a few others have also made such a round trip. That’s why Saario increased the difficulty factor and rowed a longer return trip.

“ The island is always extremely peaceful.

For years, Saario has dreamed of doing a rowing adventure that no one else has done. He is not wealthy, and there are very few sponsors, so financing the project has been challenging. An ocean-worthy rowing boat alone costs almost 100,000 euros.

Saario has had several setbacks, but he is persistently moving towards Scotland and from there gradually to Finland. Or he doesn’t always move forward, because the waves also take him backwards. In addition, due to the steering system already broken at the beginning of the trip, he steers the boat by pulling on the strings.

When Saario calls on the satellite phone, knows that something surprising has happened. Quite often it is some new difficulty, but not necessarily always. The common thing in the phone calls is that Saario is always extremely calm, even relaxed.

Is Saario’s rapture completely absurd? Logically, yes, but there is also some primal vertigo that you can admire or at least be amazed by. He has gained a lot of supporters, for example there are already more than 100,000 followers on Instagram – you would think sponsors would also be interested.

However, the most important thing is that Saario survives his journey.

The writer is a sports reporter for HS.

